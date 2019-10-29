Hyundai unveils hydrogen fuel cell heavy-duty truck: Emissions-free goods hauling to begin this year

While the global automotive industry is focussing on striking the right balance between emissions-free mobility and user experience as convenient as visiting a petrol station, only a few so far are working on green solutions for long hauling trucks. Most of what we buy reaches where it's going in a commercial truck and these trucks account for a sizeable chunk of carbon emissions. Hyundai has a solution to the problem - hydrogen fuel cell powertrain similar to the one used on the Hyundai Nexo for heavy-duty trucks.

Hyundai recently took the wraps off its new HDC-6 Neptune concept at the North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) Show adding to its Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) 2030 Vision for the wide-spread deployment of hydrogen-powered fuel cell technology.

While Hyundai unveiled the class 8 heavy-duty truck, Hyundai Translead (HT) announced the launch of its clean energy refrigerated trailer concept HT Nitro ThermoTech. According to Hyundai, the HT Nitro ThermoTech concept trailer is designed to keep its cargo cold more efficiently than conventional refrigerated trailers.

In 2013, Hyundai launched the first mass-produced and commercially available fuel cell electric vehicle. In 2018, Hyundai launched the dedicated FCEV, Nexo and in December, the manufacturer invested $6.4 billion to accelerate the development of a hydrogen society beyond passenger vehicles.

Through its joint venture with H2 Energy, Hyundai is commercialising fuel cell electric trucks by providing 1,600 FCEV heavy-duty trucks to the Swiss commercial vehicle market, beginning 2019 through to 2023. With Hyundai’s commercial vehicle entry to the European market, the US market is an important next phase of the company’s FCEV 2020 vision.

“HDC-6 Neptune, the concept for the next-generation fuel-cell electric truck, embodies Hyundai Motor’s vision of mobility for a global hydrogen society, innovatively developed applying Hyundai designers’ creativity and the company’s advanced technology,” said SangYup Lee, Head of Hyundai Design Center. “To maximise the potential of a next-generation fuel-cell electric vehicle, HDC-6 Neptune delivers groundbreaking futuristic architecture. In particular, one can understand Hyundai’s novel approach to the interior design of the space and in capturing lifestyle-oriented mobility.”