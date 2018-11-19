Hyundai Grand i10, Xcent updated with better features: Discounts of up to Rs 90,000

Hyundai Grand i10 and Xcent have both been updated with enhanced features on the inside and out to make them more competitive in their respective segments. While the new Grand i10 has started testing with an expected launch next year, the new Xcent will follow the year after. Before the new cars arrive, Hyundai has upgraded the two and has also announced benefits of up to Rs 90,000 on the current models. The upgrades have been made to mid-spec variants of the Grand i10 and higher-spec ones of the Xcent.

Hyundai has added Grand i10 Magna variant with roof rails and moulding, and on the inside, it now gets seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Hyundai iBlue app. The Grand i10's higher variant Sportz now comes with LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and a rear spoiler. On the inside, the Sportz trim has been updated with rear air-conditioning vents, and the infotainment system now comes with iBlue app.

Hyundai Xcent SX and SX(O) variants have been updated with a boot mounted spoiler. The cabin has been upgraded with the iBlue app for the seven-inch touchscreen system, and wireless charging.

Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai has announced benefits of up to Rs 65,000 on the Grand i10 petrol trim and special offers on the diesel variant. Prospective buyers can inquire at the nearest Hyundai dealerships or inline for further details. Hyundai Xcent, on the other hand, is now retailing with benefits of up to Rs 90,000.

The two cars are available with the same petrol and turbocharged diesel engines, that include a 1.2-litre unit that makes 82 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 5-speed manual or 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The diesel engine is a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit with 74 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Average ex-showroom prices of the Hyundai Grand i10 start from Rs 4.93 lakh while those of the Xcent start from Rs. 5.67 lakh.