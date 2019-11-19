Hyundai Grand i10 and Xcent CNG recalled: Here is why

Hyundai India has received good response for the Nios. The company is now issuing a recall for its Grand i10 as well as Xcent models. These vehicles were manufactured between August 1, 2017 - September 30, 2019. Hyundai says that the issue is related to the possible fouling in the CNG filter assembly. All these variants have got a factory-fitted CNG kit. Moreover, the recall notice says that these are non-ABS models. So, it is highly likely that a majority could be the Prime models or fleet, in simple speak. From April 2019, all passenger vehicles in India are expected to have an airbag, rear parking sensors, speed limit warning (80kmph limiter for taxis) and seat belt reminders. For a limited time, Hyundai offered the first-gen Xcent with a CNG option while the Grand i10 still continues with it. The second-gen Xcent doesn't get a factory-fitted CNG option.

16,409 models have been affected, says the information leaflet. We checked with a source and they confirmed that Hyundai will be calling the affected owners to the workshops for checking the assembly from November 25, 2019. It is likely that this exercise may take less than an hour to be completed at the workshop. There will be no cost to the customer.

Hyundai's Prime models are basically the older versions of its new-age cars. Currently, both the Grand i10 and the Xcent are available in the fleet. In its CNG configuration, the 1.2-litre petrol engine makes 66.2hp of power and 99Nm. The transmission is a 5-speed unit. Hyundai claims a mileage of 26.88km/kg. The warranty given is one lakh kilometre or three years, whichever is earlier. In the Xcent, the engine delivers slightly lower claimed efficiency of 26.11km/kg. Both the Grand i10 as well as Xcent Prime are BS-IV compliant.

Recently Hyundai introduced the second-gen Grand i10 and calls it the Nios. The Nios gets a BS-VI compliant petrol engine but the diesel is still a BS-IV. Hyundai might update it at a later stage. There is no CNG version available with the Nios, though the older Grand i10 which is on sale, has an option. Hyundai offers the Nios with manual as well as automatic transmission options.