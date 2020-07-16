Hyundai Grand i10, Santro available with up to Rs 60,000 discount in July 2020

There are also deals on the Aura and Grand i10 Nios however these could be region-specific and one should approach the dealership or call Hyundai's hotline number to have a better idea.

With two new launches this month, with one set to happen in a few days, Hyundai India seems to be back on track. The Hyundai Tucson was launched yesterday and soon the Venue iMT will also be in showrooms. The Hyundai Creta is also doing great for the company with buyers preferring to mostly go for the diesel variants. However, this isn’t stopping Hyundai from giving out discounts on its small cars. For the month of July, apart from the schemes like low EMI, moratorium period for loan, step-up and balloon, there are also discounts. The Korean carmaker is offering a maximum discount of up to Rs 60,000 on cars like the Hyundai Grand i10, Santro. For the latter, Hyundai is giving a Rs 35,000 discount on the Era variant while the others get a higher Rs 45,000 off. These prevalent schemes are on till July 31, 2020.

Customers shopping for a diesel car stand to gain as there are discounts on the Hyundai Aura sedan and Grand i10 Nios. These amount to Rs 20,000 and 25,000 respectively. One though will have to approach the nearest Hyundai showroom in their respective regions to understand a bit more about these discounts. Mostly, these are region and variant-specific. Sometimes, it depends on the fuel-type one selects as well.

Hyundai is one of the few manufacturers that have been not only launching new products but also schemes to keep customers within the fold. Their Click-To-Buy initiative helps a customer choose a new car online as well as get it delivered at home. One can also check or schedule service through a dedicated Whatsapp number. At present, Hyundai has the highest number of powertrain options in the country including manual, AMT, torque converter, CVT, soon-to-be-launched iMT, and dual-clutch transmissions. As far as engines are concerned, there is naturally aspirated, turbo-diesel, CNG, turbo-petrol, electric…you name it and it is there.

