Hyundai Grand i10 Prime discontinued in India: Xcent taxi still continues

Hyundai India has discontinued the Grand i10 Prime, its most affordable taxi model. The Grand i10 Prime has been taken off from the company's website. While the reason is unclear, it is likely that dipping sales could be the primary reason. Moreover, with the Grand i10 likely to be axed in favour of the hotter Nios version, Hyundai could have shown the door to the taxi model as well. The Hyundai Grand i10 Prime was launched a couple of years ago and was available in two trims, with a CNG powertrain. Currently, the Xcent is the only model available with the Prime moniker and one that a fleet owner can buy from Hyundai.

With Hyundai models moving to BS-VI form one by one, Hyundai might not update its fleet vehicles to BS-VI. The axing of the Grand i10 Prime could be the first step. The Xcent in its second generation though might continue in the fleet market as its passenger vehicle replacement, the Aura, doesn't carry the same moniker.

Recently, Hyundai has issued a recall for the factory-fitted CNG versions of the Xcent and Grand i10. These vehicles were manufactured between August 1, 2017 - September 30, 2019 and had a possible fouling in the CNG filter assembly. All of these vehicles were the non-ABS models. While Hyundai hasn't confirmed this, it is likely that a whopping majority of the 16,400 models were from the fleet market. The models were powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 66.2hp of power and 99Nm of torque. The engine was mated to a 5-speed transmission. Hyundai claims a mileage of 26.88km/kg from this powertrain. The Xcent Prime has a slightly lower mileage, probably due to the weight of the vehicle.

Hyundai will launch the Aura sedan in India on January 21. There will be 12 trims on offer and with three engine options. All these engines will be BS-VI compliant and only the 1.2-litre versions will get an optional AMT. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol will continue with a 5-speed manual.