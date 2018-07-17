Hyundai Grand i10 price in India to hike starting August 2018: Here’s how much more you have to pay

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has just announced a price hike for its popular hatchback Grand i10. The company said in a press statement that the Hyundai Grand i10 price in India has been increased by 3%. Hyundai says that this increase in the price of the Grand i10 is a result of the increasing input and material costs. The new prices will come into effect starting August 2018. Hyundai Grand i10 has been one of the key players in driving the sales volumes for the company in India. In other news, the all-new 2018 Hyundai Santro will be launched in India in the coming weeks. The upcoming hatchback has been spotted testing on India roads multiple times and the pictures give a good idea of its design. Looking at the spy images, one can see that the new 2018 Hyundai Santro takes its styling inspiration from the Grand i10 in some areas.

The headlamps, for instance, have the same sweptback design as the Grand i10. The grille design on the new Santro also resembles the unit that comes in the Grand i10. Even the side profile of the upcoming Hyundai Santro has been inspired by the Grand i10 with the similar window line. The Hyundai Grand i10 is currently on sale in India with prices ranging between Rs 4.75 lakh and Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the company's decision of announcing a price hike of 3 percent, one can expect the prices to be up by Rs 14,250 and Rs 22,590 depending on the variant.

Such price difference should not make any impact on the sales of the Hyundai Grand i10 in India where it is a hit. The car is the preferred choice of many buyers when it comes to buying a sub Rs 5 lakh practical hatchback in India. Stay tuned with us for more updates!