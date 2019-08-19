Hyundai Grand i10 offered with massive discounts ahead of i10 Nios launch

Ahead of the launch of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, set to take place tomorrow, the previous generation iteration of this compact hatchback is being offered with massive discounts. Offers of up to Rs 95,000 are being given for both the petrol as well as diesel derivatives of the older generation Grand i10. Hyundai will not discontinue the previous iteration and is likely to sell it alongside the new version as a cheaper alternative. While the i10 Nios is going to get BS-6 compliant engines, the older generation will continue to retail with BS-4 engines. That said, the diesel BS-4 engine of the older Grand i10 will be discontinued post the launch of the new version and will only retail at the dealerships till the stocks last.

Talking about the 2019 Grand i10 Nios, the same is likely to continue with the same engine line-up as that of the older generation. However, the same will be upgraded to meet the upcoming BS-6 emission regulations. The petrol derivative will get a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder unit while the diesel derivative is going to come with a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, U2 CRDI oil-burner. Both these engines will come with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Hyundai is also going to offer a 5-speed AMT unit on select variants.

Apart from an aesthetic makeover, the Grand i10 Nios comes with a substantial upgrade in terms of its feature list. Top-end trims are going to come with projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, a floating touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity through Apple Car Play and Android Auto, dual-tone alloy wheels, automatic climate control, steering mounted audio control to name a few. In terms of safety, apart from having a stiffer body shell, the new Grand i10 will come as standard with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt reminder along with the high-speed alert system.