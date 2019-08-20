Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Maruti Swift vs Ford Figo: Variants, features, price comparo

Hyundai has just launched the third generation of the i10 the Grand i10 Nios. As the new model rivals the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Ford Figo, it seems appropriate to delve into the technicalities and its features they offer and at what price. Which is why we collected all the important specification details to find out which offers the best bang for buck… on paper.

While all three models come with petrol and diesel offerings, let's check how their petrol engines stack up against each other. The petrol Grand i10 Nios is a 1,197cc, 4-cylinder motor and so does the Swift. However, the Grand i10 Nios marginally offers better performance, while the Swift delivers a slightly superior fuel economy. Both manufacturers offer the engines with 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT automatics and are BS6 compliant. When it comes to the Figo, Ford offers a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder motor which trumps both engines in terms of outright performance and is nearly at par with the competition in terms of fuel economy. However, this engine is only offered with a 5-speed manual. The Figo does come with a 6-speed torque converter automatic mated to a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder engine which is good for 123hp and 150Nm of torque. Due to which it isn’t as efficient as the rivals. Additionally, the Figo does not comply with BS6 emission norms as yet.

As for their diesel variants, the Figo again offers superior performance with a 100hp and 215Nm on tap. However, it is only available with a manual gearbox. While the 1.3-litre from Maruti and the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder mill from Hyundai are evenly matched in performance, the Swift trumps all with a claimed 28.4kmpl in fuel economy which is aided by its lightweight. While the Figo is manual only, Maruti and Hyundai offer AMT automatics for their diesel engines as well. None of the diesel engines has been upgraded to meet BS6 norms.

The third-generation Grand i10 Nios is based on an updated platform which allows t to be bigger than before. Despite that, when it comes to sheer size, the Figo is the longest of the three and has the longest wheelbase. Additionally, the Swift is the widest and tallest of the lot. As for fuel tank capacity, the Grand i10 Nios and the Swift have identical tank size. However, the Figo petrol has a 42-litre fuel tank while the diesel gets a 40-litre fuel tank. While the fuel consumption of the Figo is inferior, the larger tank means you can manage a longer range on a single tank of fuel.

In terms of key features, all three vehicles offer different levels of equipment. All have been designed and developed with different priorities in mind. While all three vehicles come with touchscreen infotainment systems, the new Grand i10 Nios comes with a larger 8-inch system as opposed to the 7-inch systems offered by its rivals. But weirdly, Ford refuses to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in the Figo despite the fact that the competition already offers these features. While the Figo does come with Ford SYNC 3, CarPlay just makes life just that much easier. Other features like rear AC vents and wireless charging are only equipped in the Nios, while the Swift comes with LED projector headlamps. But when it comes to safety, all three manufacturers offer front driver and passenger airbags as standard, although Ford goes one step further to provide additional four airbags in the top variant of the Figo. The Nios, Swift and Figo are offered with maximum sized 15-inch alloy wheels. But the Swift missed out on offering a dual-tone exterior paint scheme which both the Figo and the Nios offer.

But at the end of the day, it all comes down to the price. The Nios with its introductory prices leaves the competition behind as all models undercut its rivals. The Figo misses out on a diesel automatic variant but is priced competitively compared to the Swift. The Nios in the diesel automatic is only offered in the mid-level ‘Sportz’ variant. While Maruti does offer the diesel automatic in the swift ZDI+ variant as well.

If safety features and driving dynamics are your concern, then the Figo is the one to go for, being offered with a total of 6 airbags in the top trim and with potent engines. However, Swift has always been and still is one of the best driver’s car in the segment with its peppy petrol engine and its lightweight. However, while Maruti will discontinue the Siwft diesel all together soon, it is offering a 5-year warranty for the 1.3-litre diesel version. The Hyundai may be the most affordable offering in the segment, however, is much smaller in size on paper. But to really understand and give a final verdict on interior space, we will need to get our hands on all three models, back-to-back, to be able to tell which is superior, as the Nios is a brand new car, thus we will reserve our final verdict for when we compare all three models together.