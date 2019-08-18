Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vs Grand i10: What to expect

Hyundai's compact hatchback Grand i10 is soon going to get a second-generation avatar. To be called as the Grand i10 Nios, it is going to launch in India on August 20th this year. The South Korean carmaker has already revealed what changes this vehicle is going to receive in terms of its design, both on the interior as well as the exterior fronts, with the help of a couple of images. These also give us a somewhat better idea on as to what other upgrades the i10 Nios will have over its previous generation iteration.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vs Grand i10: Exteriors

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes with evolutionary changes on its exterior profile. The front bears Hyundai's latest design philosophy and gets a large cascading grille. It is flanked by the large sweptback headlamps that come with projector units. The LED daytime running lights are embedded in the grille's edge while the fog-lamp housing reminds of the one seen on the latest iteration of the Elantra sedan. The side profile now comes with a more pronounced shoulder line. The top-spec trims will get dual-tone alloy wheels and ORVM mounted turn indicators. At the back, the Grand i10 Nios gets a compact tail-light set-up, a sharp crease on the boot-lid along with a chrome strip.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vs Grand i10: Interiors

The interiors of the new Grand i10 are a complete departure from what we saw on the previous generation iteration. The dashboard layout is in sync with what we see on some of the recent Hyundai models globally. The three-spoke steering wheel has been borrowed from the Venue white the design of the central air-con vents is the same as seen on the Kona EV. The central tunnel is integrated with the dashboard and houses the gear-lever. It seems that Hyundai will offer a dual-tone colour scheme for the i10 Nios.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vs Grand i10: Features

Hyundai has been known to offer an expansive feature list of its vehicles. Even the last generation Grand i10 scores quite well in this department. The i10 Nios will offer projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights along with dual-tone alloy wheels on the top-spec trim. On the inside, the range-topping variant will get creature comforts such as steering mounted audio controls, adjustable steering wheel, height-adjustable driver's seat, a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity, automatic climate control among others. Hyundai is likely to offer its BlueLink connected car system with the Grand i10 Nios as well.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vs Grand i10: Engine Line-up

The engine line-up of the new Grand i10 will remain the same as before. It will continue to come with a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, U2 CRDi unit. Both these engines will be upgraded to meet the upcoming BS-6 emission regulations. This can result in a slight revision in their respective power outputs. The transmission line-up if the i10 Nios will constitute of a 5-speed manual gearbox. In addition to this, the Nios will be offered with a 5-speed AMT unit as well, for both petrol as well as diesel engine options.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vs Grand i10: Safety

Right from the base variant onwards, the Grand i10 Nios is going to come with dual-airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning along with the high-speed alert system. Range-topping trims could also come with up to six airbags. Structural upgrades will also be done for the car to meet the upcoming crash test regulations.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vs Grand i10: Prices

At the moment, the prices of the Hyundai Grand i10 starts from Rs 4.98 lakh to Rs 7.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the prices of new Grand i10 to cost a premium of Rs 15,000 to 20,000 over the current iteration. With this, it will continue to compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift and Ford Figo.