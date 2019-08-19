Hyundai Grand i10 Nios variants leaked: To be offered in six colour options

Ahead of the launch of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, its entire variant line-up has been leaked online. According to an image shared on the Team-BHP forum, the new iteration of this compact hatchback will be offered in a total of 10 variants across its petrol and diesel derivatives. Individually, the petrol derivative will be available in 7 variants while the diesel derivative will get 3 trims. The petrol variant line-up of the Grand i10 Nios will consist of Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta trim. Out of these, the Magna and Sportz will get additional AMT iterations as well. Furthermore, the Sportz trims, in the manual guise, can also be had with a dual-tone colour option.

Moving on to the diesel derivative, the same will be available in Magna, Sportz and Asta trims. The Magna and the Asta will be available with the manual gearbox. While the Sportz is going to come exclusively with an AMT gearbox. Hyundai is going to offer the Grand i10 Nios in 6 single tone colour options (White, Blue, Red, Grey, Silver and Teal) Along with this, there will be two dual-tone colour options on offer as well (White/Black and Teal/Black). The base Era petrol apparently, will only be available in white, grey and silver colour options. The mid-spec Magna will not get the 'Aqua Blue' option. Furthermore, the dual-tone colour option will only be offered in the Sportz petrol trim and will only be introduced in the Asta trim if the demand exists.

Image Credits: Team-BHP

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is going to launch in India tomorrow. We estimate, that it prices are going to fall in-between the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. It will the same petrol and diesel engine options are that of the previous generation iteration. The petrol engine is going to be a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder unit. While the diesel engine will be a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder unit. The transmission options will include a 5-speed gearbox as standard. Along with this, the Grand i10 Nios is also going to come with a 5-speed AMT unit.

Image credits: Team-BHP