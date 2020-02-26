Hyundai Grand i10 Nios launched at Rs 7.68 lakh: Turbo petrol hot hatch in budget!

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz variant of the Grand i10 Nios will be offered in dual-tone colours - Fiery Red with Black Roof and Polar White with Black Roof along with single tone colour options - Aqua Teal and Polar White.

Hyundai Motor India today launched the Sportz variant of the Grand i10 Nios powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. This puts the Grand i10 Nios in competition with the likes of Ford Figo S and Volkswagen Polo GT. The Sportz variant is available in dual-tone colour options as well as prices starting from Rs 7,68,050 (ex-showroom, pan-India).

“The Grand i10 Nios is developed for young urban progressive buyers. We have launched the Grand i10 Nios in petrol, diesel & CNG bi-fuel type, offering an array of choices to our valued customers. The Grand i10 Nios Sportz variant with the 1.0 l Turbo GDi engine has been introduced for auto enthusiasts that aspire for power-packed performance,” Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said.

The Sportz variant of the Grand i10 Nios will be offered in dual-tone colours – Fiery Red with Black Roof and Polar White with Black Roof along with single tone colour options – Aqua Teal and Polar White. The interiors feature an all-black colour scheme with red inserts. The Sportz trim will come with a ‘Turbo’ badge on the front grille and the tail gate.

The Sportz variant of the Grand i10 Nios will be powered by a BS-VI 998cc turbo petrol engine that puts out 98.6 hp at 6,000 rpm and 171.6 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, and is paired with a manual gearbox. The ARAI certified fuel efficiency figure for the Nios Sportz is 20.3 kpl.

In related news, Hyundai launched its new compact sedan Aura priced between Rs 5.8 lakh to Rs 9.03 lakh in January this year, with an aim to garner incremental volumes in the segment which is lead by Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire. The vehicle, which is compliant with the BS-VI emission norms, will come with 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines, along with a 1-litre turbo petrol engine.

Apart from Maruti’s Dzire, Aura will compete with Honda’s Amaze and Tata Motors’ Tigor sedan. Compact sedan account for nearly 11% of the total passenger vehicle industry, with yearly volumes touching around 3.4 lakh units. The segment is led by Maruti Suzuki with over 60% market share, while Hyundai commands less than 8% share. Around 70% of the sedans sold in India are compact sedans. Aura will be the second compact sedan of the company after Xcent, which is largely preferred by fleet operators including Ola and Uber.

