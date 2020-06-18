Hyundai Grand i10 Nios price hiked: Cost increased by this much

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios was introduced last year and was BS6 from the onset, except for the diesel which was made compliant at a later stage. It competes with the Maruti Suzuki Swift.

By:Published: June 18, 2020 11:14 AM

Hyundai June offer, upto 1 lakh rupee benefits on selected hyundai cars like elantra, santro, grand i10 nios, elite i20

After introducing the all-new Grand i0 and calling it the Nios, Hyundai India has now increased the prices of this hatchback. It may be noted that this isn’t the BS6 price increase as the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios petrol was always compliant. The diesel was made compliant post the launch of the Aura sedan. While earlier the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios was priced starting from Rs 4.99 lakh, the price has now gone up by Rs 5,000 – 20,000 depending on the variants. Now, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios range begins from Rs 5.06 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.29 lakh, ex-showroom. One can book the car online or through Hyundai dealerships that are open in the country. There are no changes to the specs or even the features but then Hyundai has now introduced a new Sportz manual trim with the diesel. An AMT was already available with this trim.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is now available in a total of 15 variants now, with the turbo dual-tone being dropped from the equation. These include two petrol engines, one CNG and diesel. The more powerful petrol engine is now available with an automatic and neither is the CNG. The 1.2-litre petrol engine makes 83hp/113Nm and is mated to a 5-speed manual or AMT. As for the diesel, its a turbo unit and displaces 1,200cc. This engine produces 75hp/190Nm. Again, a 5-speed manual and AMT are available here. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine produces 100hp and 174Nm. A 5-speed manual is the only transmission option available. For the economy conscious, there is also the 1.2-litre CNG engine that makes a lower 69hp of power and 95Nm.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios competes with the Maruti Suzuki Swift (petrol-only), Ford Figo (petrol/diesel), and the Volkswagen Polo (petrol/turbo petrol) cars. Amongst all these, it is the most feature-rich.

