Hyundai Grand i10 Nios launched: Maruti Suzuki Swift rival priced at Rs 4.99 lakh

Hyundai Motor India has now launched the third-generation i10 as the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Based on a modified and updated platform, the all-new Grand i10 Nios is bigger and comes loaded with a long list of new and updated features to take on its direct rivals, the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Ford Figo, in addition to the upcoming Renault Triber.

Powering the new Grand i10 Nios will be the same engine options as before. The 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged diesel mill will be on offer. While the previous model came with the option of a 4-speed torque converter automatic, the new model will come with the 5-speed AMT semi-automatic transmission, the same found on the Santro. However, with the new Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai will offer an automatic option for both petrol and diesel variants. The petrol powertrain complies with BS6 emission norms, while the diesel is not. The petrol engine is capable of delivering 20.7kmpl while the diesel is also certified to offer 26.2kmpl in fuel economy.

The Grand i10 Nios gets a brand new bold and refreshing styling on the exterior with design cues that follow Hyundai’s latest design philosophy. It gets a sharper front look, re-profiled headlamps with projector units, a bold cascading front grille with LED DRLs on the edges, new 15-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, all-new LED tail lamps with a new rear bumper. Hyundai has also given the interior of the Grand i10 Nios an overhaul. While it continues with the dual-tone colour scheme, it replaces the black and beige layout for a more refreshing black and white colour scheme. The multifunction steering wheel design is brand new, in line with the one found in new Hyundai cars like the Venue, although it misses out on cruise control. Additionally, the old 7-inch touchscreen has been replaced by an all-new 8-inch system which features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. the instrument cluster offers digital speedometer It has a new control panel for the climate control system and a newly designed centre console. The Nios will be offered in 6 colour options, in addition to two dual-tone colour scheme options as well. Dual airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD as standard safety equipment.

As it is based on a brand new platform, the Grand i10 Nios is bigger in terms of dimensions in order to provide more space inside the cabin. The Nios is 40mm longer and 20mm wider while the wheelbase will see an increase of up to 25mm. While the new Grand i10 Nios has been launched, Hyundai will continue to manufacture and sell the older generation model in petrol and CNG versions to fleet operators.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios priced from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 7.99 lakh. The detailed variant wise ex-showroom, Pan India pricing is mentioned below:

Petrol:

Era MT: Rs 4.99 lakh

Magna MT: 5.84 lakh

Magna AMT: 6.37 lakh

Sportz MT: Rs 6.38 lakh

Sportz AMT: Rs 6.98 lakh

Sportz Dual Tone: Rs 6.68 lakh

Asta: Rs 7.13 lakh

Diesel:

Magna: Rs 6.7 lakh

Sportz AMT: Rs 7.85 lakh

Asta: Rs 7.99 lakh