Hyundai Grand i10 Nios India launch tomorrow: Maruti Suzuki Swift rival gets a new avatar

The second-generation Hyundai Grand i10 is going to launch in India tomorrow. The new iteration of this compact hatchback, in addition to the aesthetic changes, also comes with a suffix 'Nios'. Hyundai has completely revised the interior as well as the exterior of the Grand i10 in sync with its latest design philosophy. The Grand i10 Nios comes with additional features such as projector headlamps, a dual-tone colour scheme, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity features among others.

The Grand i10 Nios is going to be offered in petrol as well as diesel derivatives. The petrol engine will be a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder Kappa engine. On the other hand, the diesel derivative will be a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, U2 CRDi unit. Both these engines will get a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. In addition to this, there will be an AMT gearbox on offer as well. In terms of trims, the Grand i10 Nios will be available four, which are namely Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta. These will be distributed in a total of 10 variants across the petrol as well as the diesel derivatives. The petrol derivative gets 7 trim level while the diesel comes with 3.

Both the engines of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will be BS-6 complaint. The South Korean automaker is going to retail the older generation of this compact hatchback alongside the new version. At the moment, the previous generation of the Grand i10 is available with discounts of up to Rs 95,000 on diesel as well as petrol derivatives. Post the launch of the Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai is to discontinue the diesel derivative of the older generation Grand i10. And eventually, upgrade the petrol derivative of the same to BS-6 configuration as well.

The second-generation of the Grand i10 will continue to compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift and Ford Figo. Prices of the same are estimated to the fall in-between the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).