Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS CNG launched: More fuel efficient feature-loaded variants offered

The CNG variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios were expected to arrive since the hatchback was introduced. Hyundai India has now launched the hatchback in two CNG variants and it comes packed with features.

Hyundai India has launched the CNG variant of the Grand i10 Nios hatchback in India. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG is offered as a bi-fuel variant paired with the standard petrol engine. The CNG version of the Nios is offered in two variants in India and prices start from Rs 6.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Nios CNG is powered by the same 1,197cc VVT petrol engine but it develops less power and torque. the engine running on CNG is tuned to develop 68hp at 6,000rpm and 95Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. In standard trims, the engine delivers 81hp and 113Nm of torque. The CNG version of the Nios is only offered with a 5-speed manual transmission, the AMT automatic is not offered in this trim. While official CNG fuel economy figures for the Nios have not been released, the petrol engine is certified by ARAI to deliver 20.7kmpl by drawing petrol from the 37-litre fuel tank. The CNG in the Nios is stored in an additional 60-litre (water equivalent) tank placed in the boot.

The Nios is offered in four trim levels called Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta. The Bi-Fuel CNG variant of the Nios is offered in the two middle trims – Magna and Sportz. This means in the Sportz trim, the Nios CNG comes well equipped with features. It offers projector headlamps, rear parking camera, rear defogger, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition, auto-climate control and a 5.2-inch digital MID in the driver’s instrument cluster. What it misses out on is the dual-tone interior, SmartKey with push-button start, cooled glovebox, adjustable rear headrests a rear wiper washer sprayer, a luggage lamp in the boot and a dual-tone exterior colour option

The prices of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG variants as displayed on the website show that the Magna variant is priced at Rs 6.62 lakh while the Sportz trim is priced at Rs 7.16 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

