Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS CNG launched: More fuel efficient feature-loaded variants offered

The CNG variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios were expected to arrive since the hatchback was introduced. Hyundai India has now launched the hatchback in two CNG variants and it comes packed with features.

By:Published: April 12, 2020 5:35:37 PM

Hyundai India has launched the CNG variant of the Grand i10 Nios hatchback in India. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG is offered as a bi-fuel variant paired with the standard petrol engine. The CNG version of the Nios is offered in two variants in India and prices start from Rs 6.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Nios CNG is powered by the same 1,197cc VVT petrol engine but it develops less power and torque. the engine running on CNG is tuned to develop 68hp at 6,000rpm and 95Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. In standard trims, the engine delivers 81hp and 113Nm of torque. The CNG version of the Nios is only offered with a 5-speed manual transmission, the AMT automatic is not offered in this trim. While official CNG fuel economy figures for the Nios have not been released, the petrol engine is certified by ARAI to deliver 20.7kmpl by drawing petrol from the 37-litre fuel tank. The CNG in the Nios is stored in an additional 60-litre (water equivalent) tank placed in the boot.

The Nios is offered in four trim levels called Era, Magna, Sportz and Asta. The Bi-Fuel CNG variant of the Nios is offered in the two middle trims – Magna and Sportz. This means in the Sportz trim, the Nios CNG comes well equipped with features. It offers projector headlamps, rear parking camera, rear defogger, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition, auto-climate control and a 5.2-inch digital MID in the driver’s instrument cluster. What it misses out on is the dual-tone interior, SmartKey with push-button start, cooled glovebox, adjustable rear headrests a rear wiper washer sprayer, a luggage lamp in the boot and a dual-tone exterior colour option

The prices of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG variants as displayed on the website show that the Magna variant is priced at Rs 6.62 lakh while the Sportz trim is priced at Rs 7.16 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Damon Hypersport HS electric superbike: 322kmph top speed, under 3 hour charging & more!

Damon Hypersport HS electric superbike: 322kmph top speed, under 3 hour charging & more!

Shell begins producing isopropyl alcohol for hand sanitisers, ZF buys facemask company in China

Shell begins producing isopropyl alcohol for hand sanitisers, ZF buys facemask company in China

India bound 2020 Audi RS5 with 444hp revealed: Now looks as angry as it should

India bound 2020 Audi RS5 with 444hp revealed: Now looks as angry as it should

Night vision display for any car: James Bond feeling along with improved safety

Night vision display for any car: James Bond feeling along with improved safety

Chevrolet Cruze recalled in India over safety issue: 170 service centres to get it fixed

Chevrolet Cruze recalled in India over safety issue: 170 service centres to get it fixed

No distance too far for a Mother: 1,400 km on Honda Grazia to bring stranded son during lockdown!

No distance too far for a Mother: 1,400 km on Honda Grazia to bring stranded son during lockdown!

Top 10 upcoming sedan launches in India in 2020: Expected price, specs and features

Top 10 upcoming sedan launches in India in 2020: Expected price, specs and features

China recovering rapidly from Coronavirus: 2,000 Volkswagen dealerships reopen

China recovering rapidly from Coronavirus: 2,000 Volkswagen dealerships reopen

Benda Asura 400: Purely Chinese motorcycle with Indian name and somewhat inspired design

Benda Asura 400: Purely Chinese motorcycle with Indian name and somewhat inspired design

MG India confirms diesel automatic in the works: To offer DCT in the near future

MG India confirms diesel automatic in the works: To offer DCT in the near future

Top 10 car inventions that made our lives better: From safety glass to cruise control

Top 10 car inventions that made our lives better: From safety glass to cruise control

Jaw-dropping Vyrus Alyen 988 is a Ducati-powered carbon-fibre beast on two wheels

Jaw-dropping Vyrus Alyen 988 is a Ducati-powered carbon-fibre beast on two wheels

BS6 TVS Radeon launched with higher fuel efficiency, new features: Priced at Rs 58,992

BS6 TVS Radeon launched with higher fuel efficiency, new features: Priced at Rs 58,992

Next-Gen Kia Carnival MPV Interior spied: Massive touchscreen in a futuristic cabin

Next-Gen Kia Carnival MPV Interior spied: Massive touchscreen in a futuristic cabin

MotoGP Virtual Race 2 line-up revealed: Valentino Rossi to race with race 1's top 5

MotoGP Virtual Race 2 line-up revealed: Valentino Rossi to race with race 1's top 5

Watch Royal Enfield Bullets dance! This video will make your day during Covid-19 lockdown

Watch Royal Enfield Bullets dance! This video will make your day during Covid-19 lockdown

Coronavirus Pandemic: 2020 Beijing Motor Show postponed to new dates in September

Coronavirus Pandemic: 2020 Beijing Motor Show postponed to new dates in September

BS4 car and bike sale extension: Why there is hope for thousands of unregistered vehicles

BS4 car and bike sale extension: Why there is hope for thousands of unregistered vehicles

Michelin starts mask production: To produce four lakh per week to assist COVID-19 fight

Michelin starts mask production: To produce four lakh per week to assist COVID-19 fight

MG Hector diesel gets expensive in BS6 avatar: Prices, features and specs

MG Hector diesel gets expensive in BS6 avatar: Prices, features and specs