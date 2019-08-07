Hyundai Grand i10 Nios bookings open at Rs 11,000! Existing Grand i10 to not be axed: Full details

Hyundai is ready with its third-generation Grand i10 for the Indian market. The new Grand i10 will have the Nios suffix attached to its name. Yes, the car will be called Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Coincidentally, the older model will continue to be sold alongside the Nios but positioned a bit lower. Hyundai had used this same strategy in 2013 when they introduced the Grand i10 in the Indian market. The older i10 too was on sale for sometime before the waning demand rang the death knell on it. It is likely that something similar may happen with the Nios and older Grand i10. Bookings for the Nios have started from today at Hyundai's website and dealerships across India. The launch is scheduled for Aug 20, 2019.

As reported exclusively by us yesterday, the new Grand i10 will be based on an updated and likely modular platform. This means there will likely be more space in the cabin for rear passengers and knowing Hyundai, the feature list will be really long. We like the way the car is styled and it looks much bigger than before as well. In fact, it reminds us of the first i20 in India. There are projector headlights, LED DRLs on the edge of the cascading grille as well as LED tail lights, 15-inch alloys and more. Even the fog lamps now are projector units. Inside, you see a bigger touchscreen infotainment system complete with Blue Link, Android Auto, Apple Carplay and an Arkamys sound mood system. Real time navigation too could be added to enhance the appeal of the car. The steering wheel is new while the side AC vents are similar to the ones in the Santro.

The bigger news is the BS-VI compliant 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines. These engines might have slightly lower fuel efficiency than before and could also come with some sort of hybrid assistance. Even better now will be the fact that the Grand i10 will come with 5-speed AMTs for both the engines. The 4-speed torque converter that was offered earlier with the petrol will be axed. This move will help Hyundai compete in a more effective fashion with the Swift. The 5-speed manual will be the standard transmission though.

Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, front seat belt reminders and speed alert will be standard on all Grand i10 Nios trims. Furthermore, it should also be compliant with the upcoming pedestrian protection norms too.