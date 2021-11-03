Hyundai Grand i10 Nios & Aura get Rs. 50,000 rebate: Exciting offers on other models too

Planning to buy a Hyundai car this month? Here’s all about the ongoing offers and discounts available on various Hyundai models. Read full details here.

By:November 3, 2021 1:47 PM
This festive season Hyundai is offering great deals on select models from its line-up. The carmaker, however, is not offering any discount whatsoever on a few of its vehicles, namely Creta, Verna, Venue, Elantra, Tucson, and i20 N-Line. On the remaining ones, the deals are lucrative. If the idea is to get home a Hyundai car this Diwali, it could just be a perfect time, and here’s why it is.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The family hatchback from the South Korean carmaker is currently available with discounts extending up to Rs. 50,000. It comprises an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10,000, cash benefit of up to Rs. 35,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The scheme is valid on the purchase of all petrol and diesel trims. The CNG grades, however, attract discounts of Rs. 15,000 only.

Hyundai Car discounts

Hyundai Aura

The sub-4m sedan based on the Grand i10 Nios is also offered with benefits of up to Rs. 50,000. Buyers can avail an upfront cash benefit of up to Rs. 35,000 on the purchase of the Hyundai Aura, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000.

Hyundai Santro

The company’s smallest offering in the Indian market – Santro, is also available with offers of up to Rs. 40,000. The rebate includes a cash benefit of Rs. 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs. 5,000. The scheme is valid on purchasing the petrol variants only. The CNG variants, on the other hand, are available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

Hyundai i20

The South Korean premium hatchback is also available with offers going up to Rs. 40,000. It comprises a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. However, the upfront cash discount is not applicable on the purchase of diesel variants. Moreover, the i20 N-Line is offered with no discounts whatsoever.

