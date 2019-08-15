Hyundai Grand i10 diesel to be discontinued following Nios launch: Here is why

Hyundai India will be launching the new Grand i10 Nios in the coming week. The Korean carmaker is going full force with the promotions of the vehicle. However, we have learnt that the current Grand i10 diesel will be discontinued post the Nios' launch. The current model will continue with a lone 1.2-litre petrol engine. It will likely be sold in three trims and positioned below the Nios. Hyundai will also update the 83PS, 1.2-litre petrol to comply with BS-VI norms and also give the Grand i10 a nip-tuck to comply with the pedestrian safety standards.

Hyundai is doing this primarily to position the Nios as a better model. It is likely that prices of the older Grand i10 could also be dropped a bit. In fact, now is the best time to go to your Hyundai dealer and haggle for a discount on the Grand i10. Our dealer sources say that currently the company is offering a discount of up to Rs 30,000 on select Grand models. In 2017, the Grand i10's diesel engine became slightly bigger, offered a bit more power and significant increase in torque.

The new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will be sold with BS-VI compliant petrol as well as diesel engines. These engines will also have a 5-speed manual and AMT options. Further, Hyundai will offer class-leading features with the Nios. This will include projector headlights, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, wireless mobile charging and more. The space in the cabin too is likely to be improved than before and an optional sunroof might also be offered. All in all, the Grand i10 will take on the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Ford Figo. The latter might beat in outright power but the Grand Nios will likely offer more premium features but at a lower price tag.