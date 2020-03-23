Hyundai Grand i10 BS6 petrol launched: More affordable than BS4

The Hyundai Grand i10 in its BS6 form makes the same amount of power as the BS4 model but loses out on the top-spec trims.

By:Published: March 23, 2020 5:22:11 PM

Hyundai India has now moved its Grand i10 model to a BS6 now. The brand has launched it at a starting price of Rs 5.87 lakh, going to Rs 6.0 lakh for the Sportz trim. There are only two trims available now, with the Magna being the base one. Both the prices are ex-showroom. While the Magna prices have gone up by Rs 8,000, the Sportz retail price is the same as it was in 2017. In layman terms, it is down by a huge Rs 15,000.  Due to the lockdown, we couldn’t confirm with dealerships on the delivery timelines or if the vehicles are available in stock.

There are no changes in the power or torque. This means a 83hp/113Nm, 1.2-litre petrol engine that now meets the emission norms. Hyundai is pairing this engine with a 5-speed manual transmission. There is no more the 4-speed torque converter or any change in features. Plus there has been a culling of the variants too. While the Asta was previously the top-spec variant, it now is the Sportz. Hyundai is also offering metallic and solid colours for the Grand i10 BS6.

Hyundai isn’t offering a BS6 diesel yet with the Grand i10. Like before, the manufacturer is hoping to lure customers to the expensive as well as modern Nios. The latter offers the convenience of an auto transmission with both petrol and diesel powertrains. It is more efficient at that as well. Hyundai though is yet to give out the claimed fuel efficiency numbers of the Grand i10 petrol BS6. A CNG, while not on offer at the moment, is expected to be offered at a later stage, once the demand shows up.

Speaking of CNG, Maruti Suzuki is currently the only manufacturer to offer a BS6 CNG powertrain with its range of passenger as well as commercial vehicles. Only time though will tell if other makers will follow suit.

