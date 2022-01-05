Hyundai goes on hyperdrive with robotics mobility solutions at CES 2022

The goal is for Metamobility to enable all kinds of personal mobility by robots becoming useful, trusted companions in our everyday lives.

Welcome to Hyundai’s answer to the world of Avatar or as the Korean automobile manufacturer likes to call it “Metamobility” where robotic devices along with humans provide a variety of services and solutions that will drive the paradigm shift toward future mobility. The new medium that will connect the virtual and real worlds is called the metaverse which will expand the role of mobility to virtual reality (VR) and allow people to overcome the physical limitations of movement in time and space. Hyundai showcased its advanced robotics vision at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas.

According to Hyundai, robotics will play a big role in smart mobility solutions and after acquiring Boston Dynamics, the automobile firm believes the new Mobility of Things (MoT) ecosystem will further blur the distinctions in future mobilities like artificial intelligence and autonomous driving. Even automobiles and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) will serve as smart devices for access to the metaverse platform.

So, how will metaverse become a game-changer? It’s a virtual environment where one can control a smart robot device at their home or workplace by not being physically present there. With a digital blueprint of your home or even a factory, the user can guide the robot to carry out plant management duties by connecting with the machines or even feeding your pet at home when you’re away. Through this new platform, the user can control the robot avatar’s hands and movements via VR interface and fulfil the required task at the remote site. According to Hyundai with the help of Metamobility, the robots will become an extension of our own physical senses, allowing us to reshape and enrich our daily lives.

Hyundai is working on two modular platforms for its MoT ecosystem— Plug & Drive (PnD) and Drive & Lift (DnL) — to ensure inanimate objects to community spaces are flexible and scalable. The PnD module combines steering, braking, electric drive and suspension hardware for any purpose or size. The DnL, on the other hand, lifts the platform up and down on different terrains and conditions, ensuring it remains stable. Along with MobED (Mobile Eccentric Droid) small mobility platform, both the modules can make various objects move autonomously like transportation for people and stationary objects like furniture.

Dong Jin Hyun, Vice President and Head of Hyundai Motor Group Robotics Lab explains, “In the world to come, we will not move our things, but things will actually move around us with the PnD module making traditionally inanimate objects mobile.”