Hyundai goes “Beyond Mobility” with its new campaign: Focussing on innovation, sustainability & intelligent technology

Hyundai is now heading to new directions with its "Beyond Mobility" campaign to reinforce its commitment towards mankind for intelligent technology, sustainability, and innovation.

By:November 8, 2021 8:15 PM
Hyundai Beyond Mobility

 

Hyundai India has today introduced its new “Beyond Mobility” campaign to strengthen its directive towards the need of Indian Sustainable Social. It is based on the company’s global idea of ‘Progress for Humanity’. The new campaign is structured on three pillars – Innovation, Sustainability, and Intelligent Technology.

Intelligent Technology

Hyundai is consistent at developing technologies, which are future-ready and go beyond mobility. The company is pulling in efforts to enrich the consumer experience with new-age advancements, and one of which is the Bluelink connected car tech. The feature is offered on 8 models in India. It gets over 60 connected car features on select models.

Sustainability

Focusing on this front, Hyundai is eyeing to have a brighter tomorrow for mankind. A few of the firm’s initiatives include a 100 per cent rainwater harvesting facility of storage of up to 3.35 lakh kilolitres of water. The brand is eyeing to be self-dependent on water needs by 2025. Moreover, 89 per cent of the plant’s energy needs are fulfilled via internal renewable energy resources. For the after-sales & service division, Hyundai has introduced the Dry Wash program and use of LED lighting to save on important resources.

Innovation

With digital platforms like Click to Buy and Hyundai Mobility Membership, the company is offering innovative end solutions to its consumers. Users can now explore buying options via their handheld devices.

Commenting on the campaign introduction, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai has embarked on a journey to further strengthen its brand image as technologically advanced, sustainable and innovative. As a customer centric organization, we aim to elevate customer interactions with our brand, not just in the realms of mobility but create experiences that are beyond what is conventional. We understand that time is our most precious possession and we want to empower our customers with quality time. So we are redefining our services and experiences that create memories and surpass expectations of our customer thereby delivering quality time. Under the aegis of Hyundai’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, HMI’s new brand campaign ‘Beyond Mobility’ reinforces its commitment of future mobility which is intelligent and thrives with sustainability.”

