Hyundai Exter with skid plates teased ahead of launch

Hyundai Exter with skid plates teased. The Hyundai Exter will be launched on July 10 in petrol and CNG forms.

Hyundai has decided to steal the spotlight with the launch of the Exter micro SUV in India. Bookings for the same are open at Rs 11,000, and the carmaker will announce the prices on July 10. However, ahead of its official launch Hyundai has taken the opportunity to regularly tease fans with the images of the Exter on social media.

The latest image is of the new Hyundai Exter featuring skidplates, further highlighting its Think Outside catchphrase. The skid plates, although meant for aesthetic purposes, give the Exter a butch look, while being to protect the vehicle from small stones and debris.

The Hyundai Extor is based on the Grand i10 Nios and will also share the same engine, a 1.2-litre petrol unit capable of 82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Exter will be available in CNG versions as well, as Hyundai is betting big on this.

The Exter, although an entry-level SUV offering, will be loaded with features such as an electric sunroof, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, and a dash cam, and will be the first in the segment to get 6 airbags.

Speaking of the segment, the Hyundai Exter will compete against the Tata Punch, the current leader in the segment, Citroen C3, Nissan Magnite, and others. The Hyundai Exter will be available in EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect variants, while pricing is expected to start around Rs 6 lakh ex-showroom.