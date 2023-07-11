Hyundai Exter Vs Tata Punch: Specs, Features, Prices compared

Hyundai Exter will be directly locking horns with Tata Punch in the micro SUV/crossover segment, alongside Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Citroen C3.

Hyundai has just launched its smallest SUV in India that goes by the name of Exter. It is being universally considered as a direct rival to Tata Punch which has already been a hit in the Indian market ever since it was launched back in October 2021. The micro SUV has been clocking domestic sales figures of around 10,000-11,000 units almost every month ever since.

With the Exter in the midst, Punch surely has its task cut out since the former is not only competitively priced but also exceptionally well equipped. Let us take a look at how both these crossovers stack up against each other.

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Dimensions

Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch are very similar when it comes to dimensions. That said, Punch is longer and wider than Exter whereas the latter is taller than the former. Despite being longer, it is the Korean SUV that offers a slightly better wheelbase of 2450mm as compared to 2445mm for its Indian counterpart.

Dimensions Hyundai Exter Tata Punch Length (mm) 3815 3827 Width (mm) 1710 1742 Height (mm) 1631 1615 Wheel Base (mm) 2450 2445 Ground clearance (mm) 185 187

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Engine specs

Another critical comparison between the two cars is the engine on offer. Both SUVs are powered by their respective 1.2-litre petrol engines. The 4-cylinder unit in Exter develops 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of peak torque, whereas the 3-cylinder motor in Punch pushes out 86 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque. Both engine options are mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

Engine Specs Hyundai Exter Tata Punch Displacement 1197cc Kappa Petrol / 1197cc bi-fuel Kappa Petrol CNG 1199cc Revotron Petrol Power 81.80bhp@6000rpm 86.63bhp@6000rpm Torque 113.8Nm@4000rpm 115Nm@3250rpm Transmission 5-speed MT/AMT 5-speed MT/AMT Fuel efficiency 19.4 kmpl (MT)/19.2 kmpl (AMT)/ 27.1 kg/kg (CNG) 20.09 kmpl(MT) / 18.8 kmpl (AMT)

In addition, Exter also offers the option of a CNG powertrain with the same 1.2-litre Kappa petrol unit. In its CNG guise, this engine kicks out 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque. Although low in output, this powertrain offers an exceptional fuel economy of 27.1 km/kg. Tata Punch is devoid of a CNG option as of now.

Exter gets a 1.2L petrol engine also available in CNG guise.

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Features

When it comes to features, Hyundai Exter surely has the upper hand over Tata Punch. The Korean crossover boasts of several first-in-segment features such as electric sunroof, an onboard navigation system, OTA updates, a dashcam with dual cameras, a wireless charging pad, rear AC vents with power outlet, and paddle shifters in automatic variants.

While both cars offer connectivity such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the Exter is way more advanced than Punch as the former benefits from over 92 embedded voice commands and over 60 connected car features via BlueLink.

Cabin: Tata Punch (above) Vs Hyundai Exter (below)

Hyundai Exter also boasts of a more comprehensive safety package including 6 airbags as standard across the lineup, whereas Punch offers only 2 airbags as standard. Further, safety features such as electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill assist control, burglar alarm are missing in Punch but offered in Exter.

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Prices

Prices for Exter start at Rs 6.00 lakh and go up to Rs 10.10 lakh for the top-spec trim whereas prices for Punch fall under the bracket of Rs 6.00 lakh and Rs 9.52 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Ex-showroom prices Hyundai Exter Tata Punch Petrol MT Rs 5.99 lakh – Rs 9.42 lakh Rs 5.99 lakh – Rs 8.92 lakh Petrol AMT Rs 7.97 lakh – Rs 10.10 lakh Rs 7.49 lakh – Rs 9.52 lakh CNG Rs 8.24 lakh – Rs 8.97 lakh NA

While base variants of both models are identical in terms of pricing, top-end trims of Exter, especially the AMT variants of the top-spec SX(O) Connect, are significantly higher than the top-end trims of Punch. However, to its credit, Hyundai Exter proves to be a great bang for buck thanks to its rich equipment.