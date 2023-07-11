Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch, Maruti Ignis, Citroen C3: Price comparison

The Hyundai Exter has made its India debut with a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how this mini sub-compact SUV fares against its arch-rivals in a price check.

Hyundai Motor India has finally introduced the much-awaited Exter mini sub-compact SUV. The new Hyundai Exter has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It will directly rival the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Citroen C3. Here’s how the Hyundai Exter fares against its chief competitors in a price check.

Hyundai Exter vs rivals: Price comparison

Make and model Petrol MT Petrol AMT CNG Hyundai Exter Rs 5.99 lakh – Rs 9.42 lakh Rs 7.97 lakh – Rs 10.10 lakh Rs 8.24 lakh – Rs 8.97 lakh Tata Punch Rs 5.99 lakh – Rs 8.92 lakh Rs 7.49 lakh – Rs 9.52 lakh T.B.A Maruti Suzuki Ignis Rs 5.84 lakh – Rs 7.61 lakh Rs 6.93 lakh – Rs 8.16 lakh N.A. Citroen C3 Rs 6.16 lakh – Rs 8.92 lakh N.A. N.A.

The introductory prices of the new Hyundai Exter range from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 10.10 lakh, ex-showroom. It is currently the only car on this list to get a factory-fitted CNG as well while the Tata Punch will also follow this suite soon. The Punch retails from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.52 lakh, Maruti Suzuki Ignis is priced from Rs 5.84 lakh to Rs 8.16 and the Citroen C3’s prices range from Rs 6.16 lakh to Rs 8.92 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Exter: Engine and transmission

The Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that does its duty in some other Hyundai cars as well such as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. This motor churns out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The Exter gets a bi-fuel CNG option as well in S and SX trim levels with a manual transmission.

Hyundai Exter: Features and safety

In terms of features, the Hyundai Exter gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay & Bluelink connected car tech, a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, a dashcam with dual cameras, cruise control and more. It also gets a host of safety features as standard across all the variants such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, ESC, hill assist control, three-point seat belts for all passengers, etc.

