Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Expected price, specs, features comparison

The all-new Hyundai Exter will be launched in India on July 10, 2023. Here’s how this upcoming South Korean micro SUV will fare against its Indian arch-rival – Tata Punch.

Hyundai Motor India is gearing up for the launch of the all-new Exter micro SUV. The Hyundai Exter will be the smallest sport utility vehicle in the company’s line-up. Pre-bookings for the same are open and its prices will be announced on July 10, 2023. Here’s how the new Hyundai Exter will fare against its arch-rival – Tata Punch.

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Engine and gearbox

Specification Hyundai Exter Tata Punch Engine 1.2-litre, four-cylinder 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Power 82 bhp 85 bhp Torque 114 Nm 113 Nm Gearbox 5-speed MT / AMT 5-speed MT / AMT

Powering the Hyundai Exter is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. Tata Punch also gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine that churns out 85 bhp and 113 Nm but it’s a three-cylinder unit. Both of them come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT.

Also Read: Upcoming SUVs under Rs 10 lakh in India: Hyundai Exter to Maruti Jimny

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Features and safety

In terms of features, both the cars are pretty well-equipped but the Exter will be a step ahead of the Punch. The Hyundai Exter will get an electric sunroof, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a dashcam with dual camera, six airbags as standard across all the variants, etc. However, it’s worth noting that the Tata Punch has been awarded a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Review:

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Price in India

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Hyundai Exter Rs 6 lakh – Rs 10 lakh (expected) Tata Punch Rs 6 lakh – Rs 9.52 lakh

The all-new Hyundai Exter will be launched in India on July 10, 2023. It is expected to be priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom. Tata Punch, on the other hand, currently retails from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.52 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: Top 5 most affordable automatic cars in India: Alto K10 to Tata Tiago

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.