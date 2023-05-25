scorecardresearch

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Expected price, specs, features comparison

The all-new Hyundai Exter will be launched in India on July 10, 2023. Here’s how this upcoming South Korean micro SUV will fare against its Indian arch-rival – Tata Punch.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch
Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch are the smallest SUVs in their respective company's portfolio

Hyundai Motor India is gearing up for the launch of the all-new Exter micro SUV. The Hyundai Exter will be the smallest sport utility vehicle in the company’s line-up. Pre-bookings for the same are open and its prices will be announced on July 10, 2023. Here’s how the new Hyundai Exter will fare against its arch-rival – Tata Punch.

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Engine and gearbox

SpecificationHyundai ExterTata Punch
Engine1.2-litre, four-cylinder1.2-litre, three-cylinder
Power82 bhp85 bhp
Torque114 Nm113 Nm
Gearbox5-speed MT / AMT5-speed MT / AMT

Powering the Hyundai Exter is a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. Tata Punch also gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine that churns out 85 bhp and 113 Nm but it’s a three-cylinder unit. Both of them come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT.  

Also Read
Tata-Punch

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Features and safety

In terms of features, both the cars are pretty well-equipped but the Exter will be a step ahead of the Punch. The Hyundai Exter will get an electric sunroof, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a dashcam with dual camera, six airbags as standard across all the variants, etc. However, it’s worth noting that the Tata Punch has been awarded a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Price in India

Make and modelPrice (ex-showroom)
Hyundai ExterRs 6 lakh – Rs 10 lakh (expected)
Tata PunchRs 6 lakh – Rs 9.52 lakh

The all-new Hyundai Exter will be launched in India on July 10, 2023. It is expected to be priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom. Tata Punch, on the other hand, currently retails from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.52 lakh, ex-showroom. 

First published on: 25-05-2023 at 11:38 IST