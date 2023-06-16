Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx comparison: Battle of the new age crossovers

How does the upcoming Hyundai Exter compare against the Maruti Suzuki Fronx? Here’s a detailed comparison.

The compact SUV/crossover market is growing popular in India, and after the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai is planning to launch a micro SUV called the Exter, aimed squarely at the Tata Punch. However, for car buyers, there is always a question as to which is more value for money, the Hyundai Exter or the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

Let’s compare the Exter and the Fronx in terms of design, specifications, features, and safety to see which of the two offers better value for money.

Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Design and dimension

Both vehicles are based on existing models. The Hyundai Exter is based on the Grand i10 Nios’ platform while the Fronx is based on the Baleno’s underpinnings. Both feature monocoque chassis, while their exterior appearances differ.

The Hyundai Exter features more of an SUV look with vertical styling, while the Fronx looks more like a Baleno that has been working out. Both vehicles get pronounced wheel arches and lower body cladding, however, the Fronx manages its styling better.

In regards to dimensions, Hyundai has not revealed the Exter’s size, however, it will measure under 3,800 mm in length. The Fronx on the other hand, measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,765 mm wide, 1,550 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm. Expect the Exter to be marginally smaller in dimensions, but if Hyundai manages the space well, it could be a roomy vehicle.

Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Engine and gearbox

The Hyundai Exter will share the 1.2-litre petrol engine from the Grand i10 Nios, which makes 82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT. The engine is also available in a CNG version.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available with two engine options, a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre or a turbocharged 1.0-litre unit. Gearbox options with the Fronx include a manual, AMT, or a torque converter automatic.

Specifications Exter Fronx Displacement 1.2 1.2 | 1.0 Power 82bhp 89bhp | 99bhp Torque 113Nm 113Nm | 148Nm Gearbox MT/AMT MT/AMT/AT

The engine specifications show that both vehicles have similar power delivery with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine, however, the Fronx’s 1.0-litre turbocharged engine makes more power and torque. In reality, the weight of the vehicles matter and more details on that will be available when the Exter is launched in India.

Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Features and safety

For a vehicle in this segment, the Hyundai Exter is well equipped, as all Hyundais are. The Exter gets the same 8.0-inch infotainment system as the Nios with smartphone connectivity and connected car tech, along with a voice-activated sunroof, dual dash cam, reverse camera, cruise control digital instrument cluster, ABS, EBD, ESC, VSM, 6 airbags, and more.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets a dual-tone interior, a head-up display unit, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, a 9-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, paddle shifters, connected car tech, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX seat anchors, and a reverse camera amongst others. Both vehicles are equally equipped.

Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Which one?

Now, since both have a similar set of features and safety, pricing will be the deciding factor. The Hyundai Exter will be launched on July 10 and is expected to be priced at around Rs 6 lakh mark onwards, ex-showroom. The Maruti Suzuki Fron is priced at Rs 7.46 lakh onwards.