Hyundai Exter variant-wise prices explained: Petrol MT, AMT & CNG trims

Hyundai Motor India has introduced its smallest SUV, Exter, in the market. The all-new Hyundai Exter has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It is offered in a total of five trim levels and the powertrain options include a petrol engine & a bi-fuel CNG mill. The variant-wise prices of the Hyundai Exter are mentioned in the table below.
Hyundai Exter: Variant-wise prices
|Hyundai Exter variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|EX MT
|Rs 5.99 lakh
|EX (O) MT
|Rs 6.25 lakh
|S MT
|Rs 7.27 lakh
|S (O) MT
|Rs 7.42 lakh
|S AMT
|Rs 7.97 lakh
|SX MT
|Rs 7.99 lakh
|SX MT Dual Tone
|Rs 8.23 lakh
|S CNG MT
|Rs 8.24 lakh
|SX (O) MT
|Rs 8.64 lakh
|SX AMT
|Rs 8.68 lakh
|SX AMT Dual Tone
|Rs 8.91 lakh
|SX CNG MT
|Rs 8.97 lakh
|SX (O) Connect MT
|Rs 9.32 lakh
|SX (O) AMT
|Rs 9.32 lakh
|SX (O) Connect MT Dual Tone
|Rs 9.42 lakh
|SX (O) Connect AMT
|Rs 9.99 lakh
|SX (O) Connect AMT Dual Tone
|Rs 10.10 lakh
Hyundai is offering the Exter in five trim levels: EX, S, SX, SX (O) and SX (O) Connect, which are spread across several variants. The prices of the petrol manual variants range from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.42 lakh, the petrol automatic variants are priced from Rs 7.97 lakh to Rs 10.10 lakh and the CNG variants retail from Rs 8.24 lakh to Rs 8.97 lakh, all prices ex-showroom and introductory.
Hyundai Exter: Engine and gearbox
Powering the Hyundai Exter is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that does its duty in some other Hyundai cars as well such as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. This motor churns out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The Exter gets a bi-fuel CNG option as well in S and SX trim levels with a manual transmission.
Hyundai Exter: Features and safety
The Hyundai Exter is one of the most feature-rich cars under Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay & connected car tech, a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, dashcam with dual cameras, cruise control and safety features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, ESC, hill assist control as standard across all the variants.
