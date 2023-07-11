Hyundai Exter variant-wise prices explained: Petrol MT, AMT & CNG trims

The all-new Hyundai Exter has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Here we have explained the variant-wise prices of this sub-compact SUV.

Hyundai Motor India has introduced its smallest SUV, Exter, in the market. The all-new Hyundai Exter has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It is offered in a total of five trim levels and the powertrain options include a petrol engine & a bi-fuel CNG mill. The variant-wise prices of the Hyundai Exter are mentioned in the table below.

Hyundai Exter: Variant-wise prices

Hyundai Exter variant Price (ex-showroom) EX MT Rs 5.99 lakh EX (O) MT Rs 6.25 lakh S MT Rs 7.27 lakh S (O) MT Rs 7.42 lakh S AMT Rs 7.97 lakh SX MT Rs 7.99 lakh SX MT Dual Tone Rs 8.23 lakh S CNG MT Rs 8.24 lakh SX (O) MT Rs 8.64 lakh SX AMT Rs 8.68 lakh SX AMT Dual Tone Rs 8.91 lakh SX CNG MT Rs 8.97 lakh SX (O) Connect MT Rs 9.32 lakh SX (O) AMT Rs 9.32 lakh SX (O) Connect MT Dual Tone Rs 9.42 lakh SX (O) Connect AMT Rs 9.99 lakh SX (O) Connect AMT Dual Tone Rs 10.10 lakh

Hyundai is offering the Exter in five trim levels: EX, S, SX, SX (O) and SX (O) Connect, which are spread across several variants. The prices of the petrol manual variants range from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.42 lakh, the petrol automatic variants are priced from Rs 7.97 lakh to Rs 10.10 lakh and the CNG variants retail from Rs 8.24 lakh to Rs 8.97 lakh, all prices ex-showroom and introductory.

Hyundai Exter: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Hyundai Exter is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that does its duty in some other Hyundai cars as well such as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. This motor churns out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The Exter gets a bi-fuel CNG option as well in S and SX trim levels with a manual transmission.

Hyundai Exter: Features and safety

The Hyundai Exter is one of the most feature-rich cars under Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay & connected car tech, a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, dashcam with dual cameras, cruise control and safety features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, ESC, hill assist control as standard across all the variants.

