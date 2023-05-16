Hyundai Exter to get over 40 safety features: Six airbags as standard

The upcoming Hyundai Exter will get over 40 safety features and it will be the first sub-compact SUV to get six airbags as standard. It will take on the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, etc.

Hyundai Motor India will soon launch the Exter micro SUV. Pre-bookings for the same are now open and the prices will be announced in the coming weeks. Ahead of an official launch, the company has shared some details about its safety equipment. The all-new Hyundai Exter will get over 40 safety features and will be the first sub-compact SUV to get six airbags as standard.

Hyundai Exter SUV: Safety features

The upcoming Hyundai Exter will get over 40 safety features in the top-spec trims. It will be the first sub-compact SUV to get six airbags as standard across all the variants. Other safety equipment includes electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill assist control, rear parking sensors with a camera, etc. The Hyundai Exter will also get segment-first features such as a dashcam with dual camera, TPMS and burglar alarm.

Hyundai Exter SUV: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Exter will be a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that does its duty in the Grand i10 Nios and some other Hyundai cars as well. This motor will churn out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The Hyundai Exter will get a bi-fuel CNG option as well.

Hyundai Exter SUV: Price and competition

The all-new Hyundai Exter is likely to be launched in India next month and will be offered in EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect trims. It will be the most affordable SUV in Hyundai’s line-up and is likely to be priced from Rs 6 lakh, ex-showroom. The Hyundai Exter will take on the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, Nissan Magnite, etc.

