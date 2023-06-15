scorecardresearch

Hyundai Exter SUV’s interior images officially revealed: Launch on July 10

The all-new Hyundai Exter micro SUV’s interior images have been revealed along with the key features. This Tata Punch-rivalling sport utility vehicle will be launched in India on July 10, 2023.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Hyundai Exter
Hyundai Exter is likely to be priced from Rs 6 lakh, ex-showroom

Hyundai Motor India has officially revealed the interior images of its upcoming Exter micro SUV. The all-new Hyundai Exter will be launched in India on July 10, 2023. While it will be the smallest sport utility vehicle in the company’s line-up, the Exter will come loaded with features. Here’s what you can expect from it. 

hyundai exter features

Hyundai Exter: Interior and features

The new Hyundai Exter’s dashboard is slightly identical to the one we get to see on the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura. It gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay & Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car tech. There will also be a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, tyre pressure monitoring system a class-leading 2,450 mm wheelbase.

hyundai exter

Hyundai Exter: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Hyundai Exter will be a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that does its duty in some other Hyundai cars as well. This motor will churn out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The Hyundai Exter will get a bi-fuel CNG option as well.

Watch Video | 2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Review:

Hyundai Exter: Price and rivals 

The new Hyundai Exter micro SUV will be launched in India on July 10, 2023. It will be offered in five trim levels: EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect. Pre-bookings for the same are now open and it’s expected to be priced from Rs 6 lakh, ex-showroom. The Exter will take on the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, Nissan Magnite, etc.

First published on: 15-06-2023 at 15:18 IST
