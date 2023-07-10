Hyundai Exter SUV price reveal today: Watch LIVE launch here [Video]

The all-new Hyundai Exter will be launched in India today at 12:00 PM (IST). This micro SUV will directly take on the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, etc.

Hyundai Motor India is gearing up to introduce the much-awaited Exter micro SUV. The all-new Hyundai Exter will be launched in India today, i.e. on June 10 at 12:00 PM (IST). Pre-bookings are already open and its deliveries will begin soon. The Exter will be the smallest SUV in Hyundai’s India line-up and will take on the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, etc.

Hyundai Exter SUV: Watch LIVE launch

The 2023 Hyundai Exter will be launched today at 12:00 PM (IST). One can watch the live stream of its launch event on the company’s official YouTube channel by clicking on the above-embedded link. The Exter is expected to be priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom, and will directly rival the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, etc.

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in June 2023: Honda Elevate to Maruti Jimny

Hyundai Exter SUV: What to expect?

Hyundai’s upcoming Exter micro SUV will sport muscular styling. It will get squarish headlamps with H-shaped LED DRLs, diamond-cut alloy wheels, skis plates at the front & rear and body cladding all around. On the inside, it will feature an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, TPMS, six airbags and more.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Hyundai Exter SUV: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Hyundai Exter will be a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that does its duty in some other Hyundai cars as well such as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. This motor will churn out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The Hyundai Exter will get a bi-fuel CNG option as well.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto premium hybrid MUV launched, prices start at Rs 24.79 lakh

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.