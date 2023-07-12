Hyundai Exter receives over 10,000 pre-bookings: Deliveries begin

The all-new Hyundai Exter received over 10,000 bookings even before its official launch. This mini sub-compact SUV has been priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 10.10 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Motor India has introduced the all-new Exter mini sub-compact SUV. The 2023 Hyundai Exter has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same commenced on May 8 and even before its official launch, the Exter bagged over 10,000 bookings.

Hyundai Exter: Bookings, delivery and waiting period

In an interaction with Express Drives on the sidelines of the launch event, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Hyundai Motor India, revealed that the Exter received over 10,000 pre-bookings. Out of this, 38 percent of orders have been received for the automatic variants and 20 percent for the CNG trims. The deliveries of the Exter have already begun and it will currently have an average waiting period of three months.

Hyundai Exter: Powertrain and features

Powering the Hyundai Exter is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 82 bhp and 113 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. It gets a bi-fuel CNG option as well. The Exter is one of the most feature-rich cars under Rs 10 lakh. It gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, a dashcam with dual cameras and safety features like six airbags as standard across all trims.

Hyundai Exter: Price and competition

Hyundai is offering the Exter in five trim levels: EX, S, SX, SX (O) and SX (O) Connect, which are spread across several variants. The prices of this mini sub-compact SUV range from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 10.10 lakh, ex-showroom and introductory. It rivals the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, etc.

