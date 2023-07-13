Hyundai Exter petrol & CNG variants mileage revealed: Higher than Tata Punch

The ARAI-certified mileage figures of the Hyundai Exter have been revealed and it’s claimed to offer a better fuel economy than the Tata Punch. Hyundai’s Exter is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 10.10 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Motor India recently launched the all-new Exter sub-compact SUV. The prices of the 2023 Hyundai Exter range from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 10.10 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open and its deliveries have also begun. During the launch event, Hyundai revealed the ARAI-certified mileage figures of the Exter and they are mentioned in the table below.

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: ARAI-certified mileage

Make and model Petrol MT Petrol AMT CNG MT Hyundai Exter 19.4 km/l 19.2 km/l 27.1 km/kg Tata Punch 18.97 km/l 18.82 km/l T.B.A

Hyundai Exter is offered with petrol manual, petrol AMT and bi-fuel CNG manual powertrain options. The ARAI-certified mileage for its petrol variants ranges from 19.2 to 19.4 km/l and the CNG variant is claimed to deliver 27.1 km per kg. In comparison, the Tata Punch’s ARAI fuel economy figures range from 18.82 to 18.97 km/l and its CNG variant is yet to be launched in the market.

Hyundai Exter: Engine and transmission

Powering the Exter is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that does its duty in some other Hyundai cars too such as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. This motor churns out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The Exter gets a bi-fuel CNG option as well in S and SX trim levels with a manual transmission.

Hyundai Exter: Features and safety

In terms of features, the Hyundai Exter gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay & Bluelink connected car tech, a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, a dashcam with dual cameras, cruise control and more. It also gets a host of safety features as standard across all the variants such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, ESC, hill assist control, three-point seat belts for all passengers, etc.

