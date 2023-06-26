Hyundai Exter micro SUV production begins: India launch on July 10

The production of the Hyundai Exter has begun at the company’s Sriperumbudur facility in Tamil Nadu. This micro SUV will be launched in India on July 10 and will directly rival the Tata Punch.

Hyundai Motor India has commenced the production of the upcoming Exter micro SUV. The first unit of the new Hyundai Exter has been recently rolled out from the company’s Sriperumbudur facility in Tamil Nadu. Pre-bookings are already open and this sub-compact SUV will be officially launched on July 10, 2023.

The first #HyundaiEXTER has rolled out and we can’t be more excited. It is the signature ‘Ranger-Khaki’ colour, a striking new shade exclusive to this all-new SUV.

Hyundai Exter: Design and features

The new Hyundai Exter will sport muscular styling. It will get squarish headlamps with H-shaped LED DRLs, diamond-cut alloy wheels, body cladding all around and skid plates at the front & rear. On the inside, it will feature an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, TPMS, up to six airbags and more.

Hyundai Exter: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Exter will be a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that also does its duty in the Grand i10 Nios and some other Hyundai cars. This motor will churn out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The Hyundai Exter will get a bi-fuel CNG option as well.

Hyundai Exter: Price and rivals

The upcoming Hyundai Exter will be offered in five trim levels: EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect. It is expected to be priced from Rs 6 lakh, ex-showroom. The Hyundai Exter will take on the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, Nissan Magnite, etc.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “At Hyundai we have always been driven to establish the industry-best manufacturing processes, achieving product excellence, thus inducing an elevated sense of delights amongst our beloved customers. With the Hyundai EXTER, we are venturing into a new segment that further enhances HMIL’s position as a full-range SUV manufacturer.”

