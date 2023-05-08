Hyundai Exter micro SUV officially revealed: Bookings open

The all-new Hyundai Exter has been officially revealed ahead of an imminent launch. Bookings for the same are now open and this micro SUV will directly take on the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, etc.

Hyundai Motor India has officially revealed the first look of its upcoming micro SUV – Exter. The all-new Hyundai Exter will be the company’s smallest SUV and sit below the Venue in its line-up. Pre-bookings for the same are now open for a token amount of Rs 21,000. One can book it online on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Hyundai dealership.

The Hyundai EXTER aims to provide unique & exciting experiences. An SUV with style, comfort & safety for the explorer in you!

Hyundai Exter: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Hyundai Exter will be a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that also does its duty in the Grand i10 Nios. This motor will churn out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The Hyundai Exter will get a bi-fuel CNG option as well.

Hyundai Exter: Design and features

The Hyundai Exter will feature muscular styling. It will sport a sleek grille flanked by H-shaped LED DRLs while the squarish headlamps will be positioned on the bumper. The Exter will get diamond-cut alloy wheels, body cladding all around and skid plates at the front & rear. One can also expect it to be pretty feature-rich with creature comforts and basic safety equipment.

Hyundai Exter: Price and competition

The upcoming Hyundai Exter will be offered in five trim levels: EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect. Pre-bookings are now open and the official launch is expected to take place next month. The Hyundai Exter will take on the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, Nissan Magnite, etc.

