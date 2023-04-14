Hyundai Exter micro SUV officially announced: India launch soon

The Hyundai Exter will be the company’s upcoming micro SUV for the Indian market. It is likely to be launched by mid-2023 and will take on the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, etc.

Hyundai Motor India has officially revealed the name of its upcoming micro SUV for the Indian market – Exter. The all-new Hyundai Exter is likely to be launched in India by mid-2023 and will be targeted toward young Gen Z buyers. According to Hyundai, the Exter symbolises the outdoors, travel and leisure. This sub-compact SUV has already been spotted on test in India.

Imagine lying under a canopy of twinkling stars. Feel the splash of a wild waterfall. Think outside. Think EXTER. The all-new SUV #HyundaiEXTER is coming soon to take you places.

Know more: https://t.co/JgP6L0MUai#Hyundai #HyundaiIndia #Thinkoutside #ComingSoon #ILoveHyundai pic.twitter.com/wAUTDuXSP0 — Hyundai India (@HyundaiIndia) April 14, 2023

Hyundai Exter: What to expect?

The upcoming Hyundai Exter (codenamed Ai3) will be based on the company’s K1 platform which also underpins the Grand i10 Nios. It might borrow some design cues from Casper which is sold abroad but will have its own unique identity. Moreover, despite being an entry-level SUV, one can expect it to be pretty feature-rich just like other Hyundai cars.

Also Read: Top 5 most affordable 7-seater MPVs in India: Maruti Eeco to Kia Carens

Image used for representative purposes only

Hyundai Exter: Engine and gearbox

Hyundai has not revealed the Exter’s powertrain details yet. However, it is expected to get a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 82 bhp and 113 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The carmaker might also plonk in the 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor in this SUV, albeit in a detuned avatar than the Venue.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Image used for representative purposes only

Hyundai Exter: Price and rivals

The all-new Hyundai Exter will be the company’s smallest SUV in the Indian market. Hyundai’s SUV portfolio in India currently includes the Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Kona EV, Tucson and Ioniq 5. The upcoming Hyundai Exter is likely to be priced from Rs 6 lakh, ex-showroom, and will take on the likes of the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Citroen C3, etc.

Watch Video | 2023 Hyundai Verna Review:

Here’s what the company said:

Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “We are proud to announce the name of our new SUV – Hyundai EXTER that exemplifies the pulse of Gen Z buyers while empowering them with a smart mobility solution to fuel their wanderlust. Hyundai EXTER is the 8 th model in our line up with a SUV body style and we are confident that this new member to our family will provide further fillip to our growth in SUV sales.”

Also Read: Top 10 Safest Cars in India with Global NCAP rating: Virtus, Slavia, XUV700 & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.