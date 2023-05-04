Hyundai Exter micro SUV leaked ahead of global debut: Launch soon

The all-new Hyundai Exter micro SUV has leaked online ahead of its imminent launch. This micro SUV will take on the likes of the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and more.

Hyundai Motor India is gearing up to launch its new micro SUV. Christened to be Exter, it will be Hyundai’s smallest sport utility vehicle in the Indian market and will be targeted toward Gen Z buyers. The all-new Hyundai Exter has leaked online ahead of its imminent launch.

Hyundai Exter: Design and features

The latest uncamouflaged images of the Hyundai Exter reveal its exterior design. It sports a sleek grille that is flanked by H-shaped LED DRLs which will also double up as turn indicators. The headlamps are positioned on the bumper. It gets multi-spoke alloy wheels, a roof-mounted spoiler and connected LED taillamps. One can also expect the Exter to be pretty feature-rich with creature comforts and basic safety equipment.

Hyundai Exter: Engine and gearbox

Hyundai has not revealed the Exter’s powertrain details yet. However, it is expected to get a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 82 bhp and 113 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The carmaker might also plonk in the 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor in this SUV, albeit in a detuned avatar than the Venue.

Hyundai Exter: Price and rivals

The Hyundai Exter is likely to make its global debut in India next month while the official launch might take place in August 2023. It will sit below the Venue in the company’s line-up and is expected to be priced from Rs 6 lakh, ex-showroom. The Hyundai Exter will take on the likes of the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Citroen C3, etc.

