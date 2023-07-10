Hyundai Exter launched in India at Rs 5.99 lakh onwards and gets a host of segment features.

After being teased several times, the Hyundai Extor is now launched in India, priced at Rs 5.99 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The Hyundai Exter is available in EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect variants, and will be the company’s entry-level SUV offering.

The Hyundai Exter is based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios that saw a refresh a few months ago and also shares many components. However, the Hyundai Exter also offers several first-in-segment features.

Variant Price EX MT Rs 5.99 lakh S MT Rs 7.26 lakh SX MT Rs 7.99 lakh SX(O) MT Rs 8.63 lakh SX(O) Connect MT Rs 9.31 lakh AMT Rs 7.96 lakh CNG Rs 8.23 lakh

2023 Hyundai Exter – What is it?

The new Hyundai Exter is a micro SUV based on the Nios platform. The Exter features LED DRLs, a squarish front fascia with squared wheel arches, flared rear fenders, and alloy wheels. The Exter will be placed below the Hyundai Venue in the carmaker’s lineup.

Inside, the Exter features a similar interior to that of the i10 Nios, however, offers a host of segment-first features. The Exter gets a voice-activated electric sunroof, a dash-channel cam, an 8-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a digital dash, cruise control, wireless charging, and more.

On the safety front, the Exter will get six airbags, a first for the segment. Other safety features include ESC, ABS with EBD, stability control, reverse parking sensors and camera, hill start assist, TPMS, and ISOFIX child seat anchors amongst others.

Hyundai Exter – Engine specifications

The Hyundai Exter shares the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura compact sedan. The engine makes 82bhp and 113Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

The Exter, similar to the Nios, is offered in a CNG option as well, as Hyundai is expanding its CNG portfolio in India as this has become a competitive segment.

The Hyundai Exter will compete against the Tata Punch, the carmaker’s second-best-selling product in India after the Nexon, and the Citroen C3, which is the French carmaker’s entry-level offering in India.