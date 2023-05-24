Hyundai Exter India launch on July 10: Tata Punch, Citroen C3 rival

The all-new Hyundai Exter will be launched in India on July 10, 2023. Pre-bookings for the same are open and it will be loaded with several segment-first features.

Hyundai Motor India will announce the prices of the much-awaited Exter micro SUV on July 10, 2023. The all-new Hyundai Exter will be the most affordable SUV in the company’s line-up. Pre-bookings for the same are already open for a token amount of Rs 11,000. One can book it online on the company’s website or offline by visiting their nearest dealership.

Hyundai Exter: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Hyundai Exter will be a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that also does its duty in the Grand i10 Nios and some other Hyundai cars. This motor will churn out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. The Hyundai Exter will get a bi-fuel CNG option as well.

Hyundai Exter: Features and safety

Hyundai’s new micro SUV will be loaded with features up to the brim, including some segment-first ones. It will get an electric sunroof, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a dashcam with dual camera, etc. The Exter will be the first sub-compact SUV to get six airbags as standard across all the variants. Other safety equipment will include ESC, vehicle stability management, hill assist control and more.

Hyundai Exter: Price and competition

The all-new Hyundai Exter will be launched in India on July 10 and offered in EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect trims. It will be the most affordable SUV in Hyundai’s line-up and is likely to be priced from Rs 6 lakh, ex-showroom. The Hyundai Exter will directly take on the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, Nissan Magnite, etc.

