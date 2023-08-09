Hyundai Exter bags over 50,000 bookings within a month of launch: Details

The Hyundai Exter has bagged over 50,000 bookings within a month of its official launch. This mini sub-compact SUV is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 10.10 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Motor India recently introduced the Exter sub-compact SUV. The prices of the all-new 2023 Hyundai Exter start at Rs 5.99 lakh and they go up to Rs 10.10 lakh, ex-showroom. This mini sub-compact SUV has received over 50,000 bookings within a month of its official launch.

Hyundai Exter: Bookings and waiting period

Pre-bookings for the all-new Hyundai Exter commenced on May 8 and even before its launch, the SUV received over 10,000 orders. In the next 30 days, the Exter’s bookings zoomed from 10,000 to over 50,000 units. According to the company, the sunroof variants contribute 75 percent to the total bookings and more than one-third of orders are for the automatic variants.

Hyundai Exter: Powertrain and features

Powering the Hyundai Exter is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 82 bhp and 113 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. It also gets a bi-fuel CNG option. In terms of features, it gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, a dashcam with dual cameras, six airbags, etc.

Hyundai Exter: Price and competition

Hyundai is offering the Exter in five trim levels: EX, S, SX, SX (O) and SX (O) Connect, which are spread across several variants. The prices of this mini sub-compact SUV range from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 10.10 lakh, ex-showroom and introductory. It rivals the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, etc.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the announcement, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “The response to Exter is euphoric, so much so that the bookings have zoomed from 10,000 prelaunch to 50,000 plus in less than 30 days of launch. HMIL would like to sincerely thank our customers for their trust and love for Hyundai Exter and we are confident that the Hyundai SUV Life will continue to elevate their aspirations.”

