Hyundai Exter accessories prices announced

Hyundai recently launched its smallest SUV in the Indian market named Exter with prices starting at Rs 6.00 lakh (ex-showroom). The crossover will lock horns with rivals like Tata Punch, Citroen C3, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. The micro-SUV is offered in seven variants namely EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, X (O), and SX (O) Connect.
The Korean carmaker has now listed the official set of accessories for Exter on its website. The list of accessories is mentioned below alongside their respective prices.
Hyundai Exter: Exterior accessories & prices
|Accessories
|Prices
|Rear windshield garnish
|Rs. 1,299
|Door handle chrome
|Rs. 1,249
|ORVM – Piano Black garnish
|Rs. 1,499
|Twin hood scoop
|Rs. 999
|Door edge guard
|Rs. 399
|Front and rear scoop
|Rs. 1,299
|Bumper corner protector
|Rs. 1,399
|Door finger guard – film
|Rs. 399
|Mudguard
|Rs. 329
Hyundai Exter: Interior accessories & prices
|Accessories
|Prices
|Front and rear window sunshade
|Rs. 2,740
|Rear windshield sunshade
|Rs. 1,499
|3D boot mat
|Rs. 1,489
|Scuff-plate (non-illuminated)
|Rs. 1,189
|Headrest cushions
|Rs. 1,299
Hyundai Exter: common accessories
Besides the accessories mentioned above, Hyundai is offering a wide range of common accessories including a mobile fast charger, speakers, rear camera, boot organiser, car perfumes, dehumidifier, cushion pillows, tyre inflator and more.
Hyundai Exter: Engine specs
Powering the Exter is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT. The motor churns out 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of peak torque. This 1.2-litre motor is also available in CNG form that develops 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of peak torque. In CNG guise, this motor is only offered with a 5-speed manual transmission.