Hyundai Exter accessories prices announced

Hyundai Exter is the brand’s most affordable SUV in India. Check out the complete accessories list of this micro-SUV along with their prices.

Hyundai recently launched its smallest SUV in the Indian market named Exter with prices starting at Rs 6.00 lakh (ex-showroom). The crossover will lock horns with rivals like Tata Punch, Citroen C3, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. The micro-SUV is offered in seven variants namely EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, X (O), and SX (O) Connect.

The Korean carmaker has now listed the official set of accessories for Exter on its website. The list of accessories is mentioned below alongside their respective prices.

Hyundai Exter: Exterior accessories & prices

Accessories Prices Rear windshield garnish Rs. 1,299 Door handle chrome Rs. 1,249 ORVM – Piano Black garnish Rs. 1,499 Twin hood scoop Rs. 999 Door edge guard Rs. 399 Front and rear scoop Rs. 1,299 Bumper corner protector Rs. 1,399 Door finger guard – film Rs. 399 Mudguard Rs. 329

Hyundai Exter accessories

Hyundai Exter: Interior accessories & prices

Accessories Prices Front and rear window sunshade Rs. 2,740 Rear windshield sunshade Rs. 1,499 3D boot mat Rs. 1,489 Scuff-plate (non-illuminated) Rs. 1,189 Headrest cushions Rs. 1,299

Hyundai Exter: common accessories

Besides the accessories mentioned above, Hyundai is offering a wide range of common accessories including a mobile fast charger, speakers, rear camera, boot organiser, car perfumes, dehumidifier, cushion pillows, tyre inflator and more.

Hyundai Exter: Engine specs

Powering the Exter is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT. The motor churns out 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of peak torque. This 1.2-litre motor is also available in CNG form that develops 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of peak torque. In CNG guise, this motor is only offered with a 5-speed manual transmission.