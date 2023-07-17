scorecardresearch

Hyundai Exter accessories prices announced

Hyundai Exter is the brand’s most affordable SUV in India. Check out the complete accessories list of this micro-SUV along with their prices.

Written by Arun Prakash
Hyundai Exter
Hyundai Exter will rival the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, etc.

Hyundai recently launched its smallest SUV in the Indian market named Exter with prices starting at Rs 6.00 lakh (ex-showroom). The crossover will lock horns with rivals like Tata Punch, Citroen C3, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. The micro-SUV is offered in seven variants namely EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, X (O), and SX (O) Connect.

The Korean carmaker has now listed the official set of accessories for Exter on its website. The list of accessories is mentioned below alongside their respective prices.

Hyundai Exter: Exterior accessories & prices

AccessoriesPrices
Rear windshield garnishRs. 1,299
Door handle chromeRs. 1,249
ORVM – Piano Black garnishRs. 1,499
Twin hood scoopRs. 999
Door edge guard Rs. 399
Front and rear scoopRs. 1,299
Bumper corner protectorRs. 1,399
Door finger guard – filmRs. 399
MudguardRs. 329
Hyundai Exter accessories
Hyundai Exter accessories

Hyundai Exter: Interior accessories & prices

AccessoriesPrices
Front and rear window sunshadeRs. 2,740
Rear windshield sunshadeRs. 1,499
3D boot matRs. 1,489
Scuff-plate (non-illuminated)Rs. 1,189
Headrest cushionsRs. 1,299

Hyundai Exter: common accessories

Besides the accessories mentioned above, Hyundai is offering a wide range of common accessories including a mobile fast charger, speakers, rear camera, boot organiser, car perfumes, dehumidifier, cushion pillows, tyre inflator and more.

Hyundai Exter: Engine specs

Powering the Exter is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT. The motor churns out 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of peak torque. This 1.2-litre motor is also available in CNG form that develops 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of peak torque. In CNG guise, this motor is only offered with a 5-speed manual transmission.

First published on: 17-07-2023 at 12:17 IST
