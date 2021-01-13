Hyundai exports 125 cars through Indian Railways: Carbon footprint down by 20,260 tonnes

Hyundai India says that it sends out over 14 percent of its domestic car volumes by the rail route instead of road and this will eventually have a positive impact on the environment.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has announced the export of 125 cars to Nepal through Indian Railways. The said export operation is claimed to be an eco-friendly one and a first-ever by the company. With this step, the company is claiming to help reduce carbon footprint by 20,260 tonnes. The said export consignment was flagged-off by Ganesh Mani S, Director-Production, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, and S Subramanian, Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway, from the Walajabad Railway Hub near the Irungattukkottai-based HMIL Production facility located outside Chennai. The train will be reaching the India-Nepal border at Nautanwa near Sonauli, from where the last-mile delivery will be done through the roadways owing to the topography of Nepal.

The company stated in a press release that the overall on-road movement time is expected to reduce from 8 days to 5 days and hence the cars will be delivered faster and in an eco-friendly manner to the customers. Hyundai currently exports cars to 88+ countries and the company surpassed the 3 million vehicle export milestone in 2020. In order to be more precise, the company completed 5 lakh exports in March 2008 while the 10 lakh exports figure was achieved in February 2010. Following this, the company achieved the 20 lakh export milestone in March 2014 while the 30 lakh feat was achieved in January last year.

Speaking on this latest initiative in the field of Outbound Logistics, Ganesh Mani S, Director-Production, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said that Hyundai is committed to eco-friendly initiatives and as a progressive OEM, the company’s production processes follow Green practices for conservation of natural resources. He further stated that the zero-wastage of water and using over 70 percent of renewable energy in the HMI plant has set a benchmark in the industry. He adds that in order to further enhance the brand’s initiatives following the global direction of ‘Progress For Humanity’, Hyundai India has commenced its first-ever eco-friendly Exports operations through Railways by dispatching 125 cars in 25 rakes in this first consignment to Nepal that will eventually reduce Carbon footprint by 20,260 tons. He also said that Hyundai India sends out over 14 percent of its domestic car volumes by the rail route instead of road and all thanks to the Indian Railways for its unstinted support in such innovative practices that will have a long-lasting positive impact on the environment.

