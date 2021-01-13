Hyundai exports 125 cars through Indian Railways: Carbon footprint down by 20,260 tonnes

Hyundai India says that it sends out over 14 percent of its domestic car volumes by the rail route instead of road and this will eventually have a positive impact on the environment.

By:January 13, 2021 5:10 PM

 

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has announced the export of 125 cars to Nepal through Indian Railways. The said export operation is claimed to be an eco-friendly one and a first-ever by the company. With this step, the company is claiming to help reduce carbon footprint by 20,260 tonnes. The said export consignment was flagged-off by Ganesh Mani S, Director-Production, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, and S Subramanian, Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Southern Railway, from the Walajabad Railway Hub near the Irungattukkottai-based HMIL Production facility located outside Chennai. The train will be reaching the India-Nepal border at Nautanwa near Sonauli, from where the last-mile delivery will be done through the roadways owing to the topography of Nepal.

The company stated in a press release that the overall on-road movement time is expected to reduce from 8 days to 5 days and hence the cars will be delivered faster and in an eco-friendly manner to the customers. Hyundai currently exports cars to 88+ countries and the company surpassed the 3 million vehicle export milestone in 2020. In order to be more precise, the company completed 5 lakh exports in March 2008 while the 10 lakh exports figure was achieved in February 2010. Following this, the company achieved the 20 lakh export milestone in March 2014 while the 30 lakh feat was achieved in January last year.

Speaking on this latest initiative in the field of Outbound Logistics, Ganesh Mani S, Director-Production, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said that Hyundai is committed to eco-friendly initiatives and as a progressive OEM, the company’s production processes follow Green practices for conservation of natural resources. He further stated that the zero-wastage of water and using over 70 percent of renewable energy in the HMI plant has set a benchmark in the industry. He adds that in order to further enhance the brand’s initiatives following the global direction of ‘Progress For Humanity’, Hyundai India has commenced its first-ever eco-friendly Exports operations through Railways by dispatching 125 cars in 25 rakes in this first consignment to Nepal that will eventually reduce Carbon footprint by 20,260 tons. He also said that Hyundai India sends out over 14 percent of its domestic car volumes by the rail route instead of road and all thanks to the Indian Railways for its unstinted support in such innovative practices that will have a long-lasting positive impact on the environment.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Petrol BS6 cars with highest fuel efficiency in India: Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Toyota Glanza and more

Petrol BS6 cars with highest fuel efficiency in India: Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Toyota Glanza and more

New Tata Altroz iTurbo unveiled in India: 108hp hot-hatch to rival i20 turbo, Polo TSI

New Tata Altroz iTurbo unveiled in India: 108hp hot-hatch to rival i20 turbo, Polo TSI

Triumph Speed Triple 1200RS global unveil on Jan 26: India launch soon

Triumph Speed Triple 1200RS global unveil on Jan 26: India launch soon

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 price in India hiked: Still undercuts Honda H'ness CB350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 price in India hiked: Still undercuts Honda H'ness CB350

Honda Hornet 2.0 price increased: TVS Apache RTR200 rival costlier by this much

Honda Hornet 2.0 price increased: TVS Apache RTR200 rival costlier by this much

Tesla’s India chapter to start soon: Registers new R&D office in Bengaluru

Tesla’s India chapter to start soon: Registers new R&D office in Bengaluru

Tata Altroz iTurbo India Launch LIVE: Engine, features, expected price of fastest Tata hatchback

Tata Altroz iTurbo India Launch LIVE: Engine, features, expected price of fastest Tata hatchback

Odysse E2Go electric scooter launched: 60 km range and portable battery pack

Odysse E2Go electric scooter launched: 60 km range and portable battery pack

Rapido Auto to be launched in 50 Indian cities by FY2021 end: 60 percent business recovered

Rapido Auto to be launched in 50 Indian cities by FY2021 end: 60 percent business recovered

Idemitsu introduces Daphne Alphacool CS cutting oil: Offers high heat resistance and these benefits

Idemitsu introduces Daphne Alphacool CS cutting oil: Offers high heat resistance and these benefits

BMW Motorrad registers over 51% growth in Q4 2020: G 310 R & GS make up 80% of total sales

BMW Motorrad registers over 51% growth in Q4 2020: G 310 R & GS make up 80% of total sales

2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports launched in India: Price, features, list of changes!

2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports launched in India: Price, features, list of changes!

Driving Optimism in Automotive Industry with New Vehicle Scrappage Policy

Driving Optimism in Automotive Industry with New Vehicle Scrappage Policy

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé M Sport launched in India: Petrol engine & M Division design elements

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé M Sport launched in India: Petrol engine & M Division design elements

Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 get costlier by this much

Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 get costlier by this much

January 2021 car discounts: Get up to Rs 65,000 off on Tata Harrier, Tiago, Nexon

January 2021 car discounts: Get up to Rs 65,000 off on Tata Harrier, Tiago, Nexon

Volkswagen Finance to expand new & used car business: Acquires majority stake in KUWY

Volkswagen Finance to expand new & used car business: Acquires majority stake in KUWY

Taking Delhi-Jaipur route amid farmers' protests? Easy detours explained feat. Royal Enfield's Tripper Navigation

Taking Delhi-Jaipur route amid farmers' protests? Easy detours explained feat. Royal Enfield's Tripper Navigation

BMW G310R BS6 review, road test: Pocket-friendly, new features, but could be more refined

BMW G310R BS6 review, road test: Pocket-friendly, new features, but could be more refined

TVS Scooty Pep+ 'Mudhal Kadhal' edition launched: Gets new colour and logo in Tamil

TVS Scooty Pep+ 'Mudhal Kadhal' edition launched: Gets new colour and logo in Tamil