Hyundai exhibits exclusive pavilion on metaverse for Auto Expo 2023

Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second largest exporter of vehicles, has launched the Hyundai Pavilion on Metaverse space, Hyundai Mobility Adventure on Roblox platform, set to go with the commencement of Auto Expo 2023.

The Hyundai Mobility Adventure is Hyundai’s virtual city that will propel the users to experience the Web 3.0 with Hyundai’s five flagship models including Ioniq 6, Nexo, Tucson, Venue N Line.

It will also launch the much awaited Hyundai Ioniq 5, the company’s first all-electric SUV to be introduced on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), on the metaverse space. The users will get to experience the features like pump-to-plug revolution and vehicle-to-load technology (V2L).

Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India, said, “We are delighted to expand our presence on metaverse for the Auto Expo 2023 by transcending beyond physical experiences and diving into the future of virtual reality with our path-breaking innovations,”

“Hyundai Mobility Adventure on metaverse is poised to pave the way for meta-mobility in India and familiarize users with our innovative product integration. Keeping in line with our vision ‘Beyond Mobility,’ this initiative will strengthen our connection with India’s tech-empowered young generation.”

Further, the company said that the event will feature interactive mini-games that will allow visitors to experiment with the company’s high-tech features such as V2L technology & air purification by fuel cell electric.

The visitors can participate in fun photo sessions and shop at the merchandise store and can also access detailed information by non-player characters for Hyundai BlueLink, myHyundai App and other zones, a statement from the company said.

