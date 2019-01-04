Hyundai Elevate concept to unveil at CES 2019: A car that can walk and climb!

Hyundai's press conference at CES2019 in Las Vegas on 7 January will be marked by the unveiling of a very unique concept - the Elevate. The world's most important tech fest will be the stage for Hyundai's new concept which is slated to be a groundbreaking technology for emergency situations. Hyundai says that in addition to driving, the Elevate can walk and climb. The Elevate will feature 'legs' that will allow unparalleled levels of articulation on rocky terrain.

The image of the Elevate published by Hyundai show that these legs should provide a range of motion to the Elevate. The legs stand on wheels which allow it to be used as a regular car. The spider-like motion will surely appear creepy to the human eye but the Elevate will be extremely capable for when the terrain gets tough.

But seeing the Elevate approach you if you're caught in the rubble will be a relieving sight. It is a neat sounding concept but a far-fetched one as well. Hyundai will most likely not have a lifesize working model of the Elevate at CES show.

This will be one extremely interesting concept to look out for at the Consumer Electronic Show next week. While we've seen such concepts in sci-fi films, a real one will be able to help emergency situations at terrains difficult to reach. But one with military paint job and ammunition will not be a comforting sight.