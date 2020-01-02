Hyundai to launch 44 Electrified vehicles globally by 2025: Flying car also in plans!

Hyundai Motor Group has revealed that it is going to launch 44 electrified models globally by the year 2025. The same was shared by Euisun Chung, Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of Hyundai Motor Group at the 2020 New Year ceremony at the company headquarters in Seoul. Out of the 44 electrified models, 11 will be Battery Electric Models (BEV). At the moment, Hyundai has 24 electrified models in its global line-up and the company plans to double this number by the year 2025.

“To consolidate our leadership in vehicle electrification, we plan to operate 44 electrified models by 2025, including 11 dedicated BEV models, by bolstering the development of EV platforms and core components,” Chung explained.

In the year 2020, Hyundai Motor Group plans to further expand its electrified models by adding hybrid as well as plug-in hybrid variants of its SUV models. These include the likes of Kia Sorento, Hyundai Tucson as well as Hyundai Santa Fe.

“In particular, in our fuel-cell electric vehicle business, where we boast the world’s top technological competitiveness, we will hit our stride by providing fuel-cell systems to customers not only in the automotive industry but also in other sectors,” Chung said. “Furthermore, we will add momentum to expanding the hydrogen ecosystem and its infrastructure by cooperating with partners around the world.” he further added.

Going into the future, Hyundai Motor Group plans to supply fuel-cell systems to major transportation sectors which include vehicles, vessels, railcars as well as forklifts. Power generation sector will also be included in the following list. The company aims at delivering close to 200,000 fuel-cell systems around the world by the year 2030. The company has also revealed that it is going to establish a facility in Korea which will produce 500,000 FCEV units per year.

Hyundai Motor Group is also going to focus on the development of autonomous vehicles and also commercializing self-driving cars which SAE Level 4 and Level 5 technology. Hyundai aims at developing its autonomous driving platform by the year 2022. Following this, the company aims at operating its autonomous vehicles in select regions of the world by 2023 and commence commercial production of the same by the second half of 2024.

In addition to all this, Hyundai is also going to focus on new technologies, the company said. These will include the automaker's "Urban Air Mobility (UAM)" initiative which will develop Personal Air Vehicles (PAV), or in simple terms, flying cars.