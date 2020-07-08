Hyundai Elantra N Line previewed in render images: Aggressive new design with N brand elements

When Hyundai introduced the new Elantra, it also debuted the first-ever hybrid model for it. While some reports claim there could be a performance-oriented Elantra N model, Hyundai has been tight-lipped about it at the moment.

Hyundai Motor Company teased the upcoming Elantra N Line with pictures of the car wearing camouflage in May this year. And now, the manufacturer has released some render images for the sedan which is expected to strike the right chord between a hot performance model and the standard model. The Hyundai Elantra N Line will get the sporty persona that Hyundai had promised, thanks to the N brand design elements.

The new Elantra N Line will be distinguished by a low and wide styling in comparison to the standard model, with edgy N Line version of Hyundai’s signature cascading grille, N Line badging, and motorsport-inspired air intake.

The side skirts and 18-inch alloy wheels with larger brakes will further emphasise the sporty aesthetic of the Elantra N Line. It’ll get N brand signature gloss black finish on the side mirrors, N Line window accents and side skirts. The low and wide styling continues at the tail end as well, with single twin exhausts and rear diffuser.

In terms of N brand models, Hyundai already offers Veloster N, i30 N and i30 Fastback N, as well as several others in select markets. The objective behind N models is to bring sports performance capability to standard cars, while N Line trims add performance-inspired elements to base model vehicles.

Hyundai is likely to borrow the engine and transmission from the standard model – 1.6-litre turbo engine from the Elantra GT N Line with 201 hp and 264 hp. A video released by Hyundai earlier shows paddle shifters hinting at an automatic, likely to be the seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic unit, however, a manual cannot be ruled out entirely.

Hyundai has not confirmed a date for the Elantra N Line’s global debut, but it is expected later this year. There are also some reports that suggest that there could be a full-fledged performance N model for the Elantra, however, there is so far no word from the company on this yet.

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra could launch arrive in India by early 2021 as the facelifted model was introduced in the Indian market around the festive season last year. Hyundai India gauging the idea of bringing the N performance brand to the country, but there is no word if the Elantra N Line will arrive here.

