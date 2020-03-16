Hyundai Elantra diesel to be launched soon: Honda Civic rival gets 1.5-litre engine

The 1.5-litre diesel engine will be borrowed from the Seltos and should be in the same state of tune and offered with manual as well as automatic transmissions.

By:Updated: March 16, 2020 11:30:50 AM

Hyundai launched the new Elantra a few months ago. The company had categorically stated that they will only have a petrol engine on offer and that’s what was introduced. However, now a leaked document and confirmation from a source shows that Hyundai has readied a diesel engine for the Elantra as well. This diesel engine is the same one from the upcoming Verna and Creta; in the same state of tune. Hyundai will likely price the Elantra diesel at a premium over the petrol variant for sure.

The 1.5-litre diesel is BS6 compliant and is already in use in the Kia Seltos. The engine makes 114hp of power and 250Nm. It may be noted that the previous BS4 engine was larger in capacity and boasted 128hp. Hyundai will pair the new 1.5-litre engine with a 6-speed manual as well as a torque converter. Expect the claimed mileage to be around 18kmpl.

There will be no change in the feature set or even the way the new Elantra diesel will look. The grades too are expected to remain the same at S, SX, and SX (O). Hyundai is definitely looking to take away some sheen from the Honda Civic diesel. The Honda made a good comeback and it has since dominated the sales chart. However, one cannot ignore the fact that Honda has been giving huge discounts to clear off BS4 diesel stocks of the Civic.

Express Drives believes that the Elantra diesel may be a made-to-order model. Since the demand is waning from this segment and given that there are only turbo-charged petrols coming in, the diesel seems like overkill. Nonetheless, it is good to have options, isn’t it?

In other news, the new Creta will be launched today and you can stay up-to-date with the happenings staying at your home or workplace. How? Check our live launch link.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hyundai Creta 2020 India Launch Live: Kia Seltos rival to get new design and additional features

Hyundai Creta 2020 India Launch Live: Kia Seltos rival to get new design and additional features

2020 Tata Harrier BS6 Automatic Review: Hits and misses

2020 Tata Harrier BS6 Automatic Review: Hits and misses

Formula E 2019/20 season suspended for two months: Berlin ePrix likely to be next race

Formula E 2019/20 season suspended for two months: Berlin ePrix likely to be next race

Honda Activa 125/6g and Dio BS6 recalled: Check if your scooter is affected

Honda Activa 125/6g and Dio BS6 recalled: Check if your scooter is affected

Now sell your car at Maruti Suzuki True Value from your home: Explained in 6 steps!

Now sell your car at Maruti Suzuki True Value from your home: Explained in 6 steps!

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: New Creta promises to be king of features

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Tata Harrier: New Creta promises to be king of features

Fast & Furious 9 release slowed and blunted massively by Coronavirus

Fast & Furious 9 release slowed and blunted massively by Coronavirus

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos pre-launch bookings battle

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos pre-launch bookings battle

All-new Honda City petrol now more powerful to take on 2020 Hyundai Verna

All-new Honda City petrol now more powerful to take on 2020 Hyundai Verna

Why no carmaker could beat the Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner in India

Why no carmaker could beat the Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner in India

Le Mans 24-Hours postponed due to Coronavirus: September race to close 2020 EWC season

Le Mans 24-Hours postponed due to Coronavirus: September race to close 2020 EWC season

Fuel injected BS6 bike/scooter maintenance: Do's and don'ts to ensure smooth functioning

Fuel injected BS6 bike/scooter maintenance: Do's and don'ts to ensure smooth functioning

India's most powerful scooter Honda Forza: Launch in 2021 likely at killer price

India's most powerful scooter Honda Forza: Launch in 2021 likely at killer price

F1 2020: Australian GP cancelled due to Coronavirus: McLaren team personnel tests positive

F1 2020: Australian GP cancelled due to Coronavirus: McLaren team personnel tests positive

Diesel engines that were killed due to BS6: India's favourite multijet also a victim

Diesel engines that were killed due to BS6: India's favourite multijet also a victim

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Dominar 400: What all you miss for Rs 30,000 lesser!

Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Dominar 400: What all you miss for Rs 30,000 lesser!

How GST reduction can speed up electric mobility in two and three-wheeler segments

How GST reduction can speed up electric mobility in two and three-wheeler segments

Honda Amaze Petrol CVT Automatic Long-Term Review: Impressive, Refined All-Rounder

Honda Amaze Petrol CVT Automatic Long-Term Review: Impressive, Refined All-Rounder

Coronavirus shakes motor show event calendar: 2020 New York Auto Show postponed

Coronavirus shakes motor show event calendar: 2020 New York Auto Show postponed

2020 Hyundai Verna bookings open at Rs 25,000: Honda City rival launch by end of March

2020 Hyundai Verna bookings open at Rs 25,000: Honda City rival launch by end of March