Hyundai Elantra diesel to be launched soon: Honda Civic rival gets 1.5-litre engine

The 1.5-litre diesel engine will be borrowed from the Seltos and should be in the same state of tune and offered with manual as well as automatic transmissions.

Hyundai launched the new Elantra a few months ago. The company had categorically stated that they will only have a petrol engine on offer and that’s what was introduced. However, now a leaked document and confirmation from a source shows that Hyundai has readied a diesel engine for the Elantra as well. This diesel engine is the same one from the upcoming Verna and Creta; in the same state of tune. Hyundai will likely price the Elantra diesel at a premium over the petrol variant for sure.

The 1.5-litre diesel is BS6 compliant and is already in use in the Kia Seltos. The engine makes 114hp of power and 250Nm. It may be noted that the previous BS4 engine was larger in capacity and boasted 128hp. Hyundai will pair the new 1.5-litre engine with a 6-speed manual as well as a torque converter. Expect the claimed mileage to be around 18kmpl.

There will be no change in the feature set or even the way the new Elantra diesel will look. The grades too are expected to remain the same at S, SX, and SX (O). Hyundai is definitely looking to take away some sheen from the Honda Civic diesel. The Honda made a good comeback and it has since dominated the sales chart. However, one cannot ignore the fact that Honda has been giving huge discounts to clear off BS4 diesel stocks of the Civic.

Express Drives believes that the Elantra diesel may be a made-to-order model. Since the demand is waning from this segment and given that there are only turbo-charged petrols coming in, the diesel seems like overkill. Nonetheless, it is good to have options, isn’t it?

In other news, the new Creta will be launched today and you can stay up-to-date with the happenings staying at your home or workplace. How? Check our live launch link.

