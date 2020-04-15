Hyundai Elantra diesel India specs revealed: Honda Civic rival is feature-packed

The Hyundai Elantra diesel boasts a 1.5-litre engine good for 115hp of power and 250Nm, paired to either a 6-speed manual or automatic.

By:Published: April 15, 2020 11:59:52 AM

Hyundai India has made a full u-turn. Sometime last year, when the all-new Elantra was launched here, the Korean carmaker was quoted as saying that there is a low demand for diesel in the D-segment and hence only the petrol version will be launched here. Five months down the line, Hyundai is ready with a diesel version of the Elantra. The diesel Hyundai Elantra is yet to be launched, however, its specifications are out.

The new Hyundai Elantra diesel will be sold in two trims – SX and SX (O). Unlike petrol, the SX is the manual one whereas the SX (O) will not only be more feature-rich but will also come with a 6-speed automatic exclusively. The engine is from the Creta and is a 1.5-litre unit. It boasts 115hp of power and 250Nm of torque. Claimed efficiency figures haven’t been revealed yet but expect it to deliver around 18kmpl, given than the Elantra is heavier than the Seltos and Creta.

There is no change in the feature list from the petrol. This ensures an extensive feature spread. For example, there is wireless charging, power driver’s seat, cooled front seats, sunroof, auto cruise control, advanced telematics and more. Standard features include 16-inch alloys, cooled glovebox as well as six airbags. The Honda Civic might be more flamboyant but the Hyundai looks like it tilts more towards the practicality aspect.

Hyundai will price the diesel version very competitively. The engine is widely in use in other Hyundai-Kia products and hence sourcing components or parts isn’t an issue. Expect the Hyundai Elantra diesel BS6 to be priced starting at Rs 16.2 lakh, Rs 40,000 more than the petrol. This will undercut the Civic’s pricing by a big margin while at the same time, will give the customers more option. At present, the Elantra looks to be the only sedan to offer a petrol and diesel option. The Toyota Corolla Altis and Octavia aren’t sold here anymore while the Civic only has a compliant petrol engine.

 

