Hyundai discounts in August 2022 – Xcent and i10 get the most benefits

Hyundai discounts and offers in August 2022. Hyundai is offering cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts on select models and variants that amount to Rs 50,000.

Hyundai is offering several discounts and benefits for customers in August. Some models such as the Hyundai Xcent and the Grand i10 get massive cash discounts, while other models get other benefits such as exchange bonuses and corporate discounts.

Hyundai’s base offering, the Santro gets a total discount of Rs 23,000 on the Era variant, while the CNG trim of the Santro gets Rs 13,000 in benefits. Other variants of the Santro also get discounts that total Rs 28,000. The Hyundai Santro is officially discontinued in India and the benefits are for existing stock.

Hyundai is also offering discounts on the Grand i10 models, out of which the Turbo version gets the maximum. The turbo variant gets a cash discount of Rs 35,000 and a total discount that amounts to Rs 48,000. Other variants of the Grand i10, including the CNG model, also get a discount that totals Rs 23,000.

Other vehicles in the Hyundai lineup such as the Aura get benefits up to Rs 23,000, while the i20 Magna and Sportz trim get benefits that total to Rs 20,000. Hyundai is also offering a huge cash discount of Rs 50,000 on the Xcent prime, while the carmaker’s only EV offering at the moment, the Kona gets a cash discount of Rs 50,000.

The Hyundai Venue, i20 N-Line, Creta, Verna, Elantra, and the Alcazar do not get any discounts or benefits in August 2022.