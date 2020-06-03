Hyundai discounts for June: Massive offers on Elantra, Grand i10 Nios

All Hyundai cars including Elantra, Grand i10, Grand i10 Nios, Santro, 2020 Tucson have got discounts - cash, exchange and/or corporate. The Hyundai Verna, Aura, Xcent, Venue and Creta though have no offers.

Hyundai Motor India Limited has had offers for the month of May and that allowed the company to post better sales numbers than other manufacturers. The company is now rolling out offers for the month of June as well. Just like May, there are cash as well as exchange benefits for customers. Needless to say, there are also cash offers for registered corporate company employees. However, these are not there on all the models and are restricted to only a few. For example, the entry-level model from the Korean carmaker, the Hyundai Santro, gets a Rs 10,000 cash discount on the Era variant while the other variants get Rs 20,000 off. On all the variants though, the company is giving away Rs 15,000 as an exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 as a corporate discount. The Hyundai Grand i10 , available only in petrol now, gets a Rs 40,000 discount while the aforementioned exchange and corporate discount too are applicable here.

The biggest benefit though is for those looking to buy the Hyundai Elantra premium sedan. The Hyundai Elantra customers get a Rs 40,000 cash discount. An additional Rs 40,000 can be availed by those looking to exchange their existing car and Rs 20,000 more for corporate customers. This brings the total tally to a huge Rs 1 lakh. The freshly-launched Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a flat Rs 10,000 cash discount on all the variants while the exchange bonus is again Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 will be given as the corporate bonus. The premium hatchback, Hyundai Elite i20, also gets the same exchange and corporate bonus as the Santro but gets a Rs 15,000 flat cash discount.

As for the Hyundai Venue, Aura, Xcent, Creta and the Verna, there are no discounts at all. The Hyundai Verna and the Creta are new launches while the Venue is selling like hot cakes. Surprisingly enough, Hyundai is also giving out discounts of Rs 25,000 for corporate customers on the yet-to-be-launched Hyundai Tucson facelift. There are no discounts on the Kona EV.

