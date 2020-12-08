Hyundai December sales offer: Rs 1 lakh off on Elantra, Aura

Hyundai is giving customers the year-end benefits by offering Rs 1 lakh off on cars like the Elantra. These offers are on both the petrol as well as diesel variants.

What if we told you that December is a very good time to buy cars, would you agree? Maybe not. However, the discounts being offered by manufacturers will definitely lure you. Hyundai is giving customers the year-end benefits by offering Rs 1 lakh off on cars like the Elantra. These offers are on both the petrol as well as diesel variants. Other cars that benefit from this largesse include the Hyundai Aura, Santro, Grand i10 Nios as well as Grand i10. Hyundai Santro customers will get up to Rs 50,000 off on petrol versions. The discount includes exchange as well as outright cash benefits. On the Hyundai cars like the Grand i10 Nios get a discount of Rs 60,000 off on both petrol as well as diesel variants. The Nios also gets an automatic option and the benefit is extended to the same too.

The Grand i10 in the meanwhile is offered only with a petrol engine. It also gets only a manual version. Hyundai is giving customers benefits worth Rs 60,000 on this car as well. At the same time. booted version of the Nios, the Aura gets a slightly higher Rs 70,000 discount. Both petrol and diesel models get the benefit. The engine as well as transmissions are carried over from the Nios. There is also a CNG version. Unfortunately, there aren’t any discounts on the same at this point in time.

Hyundai used to offer discounts on the Tucson as well. However, it seems that there are no offers as of now on this capable SUV. Speaking of which, the high-selling Hyundai Creta too hasn’t got any discounts. There are none on the Hyundai Kona EV as well and as it is, electric cars get very discounts on them. Are you planning to buy a Hyundai car this year-end? Let us know how your experience at the showrooms was.

