Hyundai December sales offer: Rs 1 lakh off on Elantra, Aura

Hyundai is giving customers the year-end benefits by offering Rs 1 lakh off on cars like the Elantra. These offers are on both the petrol as well as diesel variants.

By:December 8, 2020 1:25 PM
Hyundai october Offer, upto 1 lakh rupee Benefits on hyundai cars in october 2020, Aura, Grand i10, Santro, elite i20, elantra, grand i10 nios

What if we told you that December is a very good time to buy cars, would you agree? Maybe not. However, the discounts being offered by manufacturers will definitely lure you. Hyundai is giving customers the year-end benefits by offering Rs 1 lakh off on cars like the Elantra. These offers are on both the petrol as well as diesel variants. Other cars that benefit from this largesse include the Hyundai Aura, Santro, Grand i10 Nios as well as Grand i10. Hyundai Santro customers will get up to Rs 50,000 off on petrol versions. The discount includes exchange as well as outright cash benefits. On the Hyundai cars like the Grand i10 Nios get a discount of Rs 60,000 off on both petrol as well as diesel variants. The Nios also gets an automatic option and the benefit is extended to the same too.

The Grand i10 in the meanwhile is offered only with a petrol engine. It also gets only a manual version. Hyundai is giving customers benefits worth Rs 60,000 on this car as well. At the same time. booted version of the Nios, the Aura gets a slightly higher Rs 70,000 discount. Both petrol and diesel models get the benefit. The engine as well as transmissions are carried over from the Nios. There is also a CNG version. Unfortunately, there aren’t any discounts on the same at this point in time.

Hyundai used to offer discounts on the Tucson as well. However, it seems that there are no offers as of now on this capable SUV. Speaking of which, the high-selling Hyundai Creta too hasn’t got any discounts. There are none on the Hyundai Kona EV as well and as it is, electric cars get very discounts on them. Are you planning to buy a Hyundai car this year-end? Let us know how your experience at the showrooms was.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hyundai December sales offer: Rs 1 lakh off on Elantra, Aura

Hyundai December sales offer: Rs 1 lakh off on Elantra, Aura

December 2020 car discounts: Upto Rs 3 lakh off on new Mahindra Alturas, XUV500 and more

December 2020 car discounts: Upto Rs 3 lakh off on new Mahindra Alturas, XUV500 and more

Buy a Skoda Rapid automatic this December and get benefits like exchange bonus, upgrade offer

Buy a Skoda Rapid automatic this December and get benefits like exchange bonus, upgrade offer

No fitness certificate if vehicle has traffic challans pending: AAP Govt clarifies

No fitness certificate if vehicle has traffic challans pending: AAP Govt clarifies

Ather 450X electric scooter coming to these 16 new Indian cities next year: Is yours on the list?

Ather 450X electric scooter coming to these 16 new Indian cities next year: Is yours on the list?

2021 KTM 125 Duke launched in India: Specs, price, features

2021 KTM 125 Duke launched in India: Specs, price, features

Nissan Magnite off to flying start: These variants of Kia Sonet rival are in high demand

Nissan Magnite off to flying start: These variants of Kia Sonet rival are in high demand

Year-end offers on Datsun India cars: Up to whopping Rs 51,000 off on Go, Go+

Year-end offers on Datsun India cars: Up to whopping Rs 51,000 off on Go, Go+

Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Maruti Suzuki Swift continues dominance: 10 best selling cars in November 2020

Maruti Suzuki Swift continues dominance: 10 best selling cars in November 2020

Steering wheels can be dirtier than a public toilet? How dirty can a car get & how to deep clean it

Steering wheels can be dirtier than a public toilet? How dirty can a car get & how to deep clean it

Tata Sierra and four other Indian cars that were ahead of their time: Here’s why

Tata Sierra and four other Indian cars that were ahead of their time: Here’s why

Open windows vs car's ventilation system to prevent COVID spread: Which is more effective

Open windows vs car's ventilation system to prevent COVID spread: Which is more effective

Year-end Renault India discounts: Up to Rs 70,000 off on Duster, Triber

Year-end Renault India discounts: Up to Rs 70,000 off on Duster, Triber

India gets first-ever 100 Octane petrol: Indian Oil Corporation launches XP100 in 10 cities

India gets first-ever 100 Octane petrol: Indian Oil Corporation launches XP100 in 10 cities

December discounts: Get up to Rs 25,000 off on Maruti Suzuki Celerio, S-Presso

December discounts: Get up to Rs 25,000 off on Maruti Suzuki Celerio, S-Presso

F1 2020: Sergio Perez wins Sakhir GP as Mercedes wrecks Russell’s sensational drive

F1 2020: Sergio Perez wins Sakhir GP as Mercedes wrecks Russell’s sensational drive

F2 2020: India's Jehan Daruvala wins Sakhir Sprint Race as Schumacher takes championship title

F2 2020: India's Jehan Daruvala wins Sakhir Sprint Race as Schumacher takes championship title

Made-in-India electric coupe Pravaig Extinction Mk1: 504 km range, launch in 2021

Made-in-India electric coupe Pravaig Extinction Mk1: 504 km range, launch in 2021

VECV starts truck production at its new Bhopal plant: All details

VECV starts truck production at its new Bhopal plant: All details